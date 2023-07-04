When I was growing up, we would pack up our faded Shasta trailer every August and head out for a month of camping. The station wagon had no air-conditioning, and there were four hot, sweaty kids with no electronics during the long hours on the road. And yet, these are some of my fondest memories growing up.
Making the most of summer is important, and it’s already the 4th of July! Whether you’re a young couple just beginning to create summer travel traditions or you’ve been camping at the same favorite spot for years, summer planning can bring up challenges for spouses.
Many questions may arise, such as, “Where should we go, and who gets to decide? Shall we save up for a project on the house or head to Mexico? Will we do our own thing or see our relatives? If so, which side of the family will we visit?”
Recently a friend said, “I don’t want to feel like my summer is decided for me.” On the one hand, you want to be a good sport and do what your spouse wants. But on the other hand, you have your own desires as well. Balancing both partners’ wishes for a good summer can be complex.
Let me suggest you grab something to drink, sit somewhere comfortable with your spouse, and take a look at your summer calendar together. Here are some ideas to get you started:
Discuss what summer means to each of you. Maybe even share some summer memories from childhood. What was wonderful? What was missing that you would like to create now? Discuss what stood out and why. Listening is one of the most important parts of the conversation. You’ll feel closer as a couple listening to each other’s memories, and what you learn about each other’s pasts may better help you understand where each of you is coming from.
If you disagree with your partner’s summer priorities, it’s helpful to appreciate some aspect of their point of view rather than criticize them. For example, your partner might be a big spender, but they sure know how to have fun. Or it might be hard to get your spouse out for an adventure, but they make a wonderful home for the family. Remember, as much as you want them to, your partner can’t be all things.
-As well as your own desires, let your partner’s wishes be important too. Try to balance each person’s desires by having some give and take. Making room for what both of you want will provide you with the rich life you are trying to create.
Don’t forget, you don’t have to experience everything THIS summer. You can plan for future goals and dreams. Try to be creative and flexible about what you’ll prioritize now and what you will plan for in the future.
You don’t have to go big to enjoy summer if it’s not within the budget. You can go camping on the cheap or pitch a tent in the backyard next to the blow-up pool. You can see those same gorgeous stars from sleeping bags on the deck as you can from a 5-star hotel balcony.
Whether flying across the globe or staying local for parades and barbeque, you can set your intentions to stay connected as a couple. Feeling close and that you matter to each other is what will create the best memories of all.
Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com