Famous marriage researcher Dr. John Gottman tells a funny story of how he and his colleague, Dr. Neil Jacobson, reviewed their research to see which therapy interventions were helping couples maintain relationship gains. They were both surprised to discover something neither had thus far implemented in their methods but was working well for savvy couples.

Gottman and Jacobson observed that the couples who maintained relationship gains worked as a team to buffer stress. As a result, Gottman named this intervention Stress-reducing Conversations and inserted it into his Gottman Method Couples Therapy protocol.

Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com