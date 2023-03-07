Famous marriage researcher Dr. John Gottman tells a funny story of how he and his colleague, Dr. Neil Jacobson, reviewed their research to see which therapy interventions were helping couples maintain relationship gains. They were both surprised to discover something neither had thus far implemented in their methods but was working well for savvy couples.
Gottman and Jacobson observed that the couples who maintained relationship gains worked as a team to buffer stress. As a result, Gottman named this intervention Stress-reducing Conversations and inserted it into his Gottman Method Couples Therapy protocol.
Like the smart couples in Gottman’s project, you and your spouse may be engaging in stress-reducing conversations. If so, good going because it’s probably helping you and your partner reduce stress and increase a sense of connection. If you haven’t used this approach in your relationship, you may want to give it a try.
The next time you feel stressed out, here are the steps to take to have a stress-reducing conversation, buffer stress, and boost the connection in your relationship:
Stress-Reducing Conversations
1. Ask if your partner will listen
My husband is good about this first point. He will say, “Got a minute?” It’s a good rule of thumb to ask before jumping into your tales of woe. That way, you don’t get into your stress topic and then have your partner bail out on you because it was a bad time for them. Plus, each partner should agree to listen when they have the patience to be a listener. If it’s not a good time, hold off until later. But remember, don’t leave each other hanging for too long if one of you is having a tough time.
2. Talk about your stress and let it out — aah!
It’s so nice to have someone who listens and gives a darn. Sharing what’s going on can be so helpful, especially when your partner offers some support, which leads us to the next bullet point.
3. Listener gives support
The listening partner gives support by showing genuine interest. You can do this by giving your attention (yes, put your cell phone down), maintaining eye contact, communicating understanding, offering affection, and resonating with your partner’s emotions. It shows interest to ask an occasional question, but don’t interrogate your stressed-out partner with rapid-fire questions.
The Gottman training manual includes some “don’ts.” I wholeheartedly agree with their suggestions. Here they are:
This one is so tempting. If you drop a few pearls of wisdom, you may think you’ll solve their problem. But instead, likely, your partner won’t feel understood and cared for. You’ll miss the chance to help your partner reduce stress and to feel close to you. Perhaps after your partner feels understood, they may want some advice. Let them ask for it, then offer your ideas.
Don’t side with the enemy
In other words, when your partner is worked up and stressed out about something, it’s not the time to take the other guy’s side. This doesn’t mean you may never share a thought or two on the topic. But now is not the time. If you need to say more, make a mental note and return to it when your partner is feeling better. In fact, by your empathic listening, your partner might notice any potential errors in their judgment after they’ve calmed down.
Having a partner who listens, cares, and takes your side feels amazing. Of course, you can offer the same supportive listening to your partner when they need an ear. If, after reading this column, you realize that you and your spouse aren’t doing this, it doesn’t mean you can’t. Instead of feeling critical and hopeless, remember people need to know why it’s important and how to do it. Oh yeah, and then practice.
It’s never too late to start new habits to improve your marriage. With some patience and a good attitude, you can reduce stress and supercharge your relationship with this simple practice.
Meg Luce, M.S., is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Grass Valley specializing in helping couples create satisfying relationships. You can find her contact info at https://NevadaCountyTherapist.com