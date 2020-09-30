‘Meet the Author’ with John Foley

Local author John Foley has released a new book called, “The Trump Exit Plan Playbook.” We snagged a few minutes of time with Floey and asked him some questions about his latest book and life.

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

I began suffering from serial entrpreneurialism at an early age, decades ago, and as a result have split my career between the inks of presses and squid. I have published weekly, daily and monthly newspapers and magazines before penning a piece on a historic grocery store in St. Paul, Minnesota. That story prompted a purchase. One day an editor, the next a foodie. The Crocus Hill Market was the springboard to a 10 restaurant adventure spanning Minneapolis, Carmel, San Francisco and Nevada City, where we had just reopened Northern Queen Station before the pandemic.

What brought you to this area?

We came to California on our honeymoon and bought a restaurant in Carmel on that trip. At the time we had an 60 foot antique cruise boat for catering and four restaurants on Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota. We sold those, moved here. Stayed in Carmel for four years, moved to San Francisco, opened and sold a restaurant and moved to Sonoma. After residing in Sonoma for 15 years we saw an opportunity to move to the foothills and took advantage of it. Geographically it seemed like a natural progression to explore everything from Carmel to Tahoe and in between.

How did you get into writing?

I published my first weekly newspaper, The Plymouth Community Crier in 1972 and published weeklies, dailies and magazine as a career until I moved from New York to St. Paul to open a paper. After a few years in the weekly business I wrote a story about a 100-year-old grocery store that had a bounced check from F. Scott Fitzgerald. The owner called me and explained since I loved the store so much,as was the tone of my article, I should buy it. That was the beginning of a 20 plus year career in the restaurant business and also the second book.

What is your favorite book or who is your favorite author?

“The World According to Garp” by John Irving.

What is your book about?

“The Trump Exit Plan Playbook” highlights the tactics the president will use to avoid exiting the oval office. With a satirical slant.

What inspired you to write this book?

I lived in Manhattan during the ‘80s and Trump was Donald then.

Presidential thoughts were mere fantasy, unlike today when they are actual fantasies. Thanks to Richard Nixon and Roger Stone, the presidential seed was planted decades ago. Once rooted, Trump realized his bull was the best fertilizer. If he believed it would grow, it would grow.

At the time I was publishing Columbus Avenue Magazine and we watch “The Donald,” although never wrote about him.

I thought it was time.

What did you find most challenging about writing a book?

Finishing it with the hope that I have provoked thought, invoked emotion, and left the reader wanting to scream or laugh, cry or write a letter to the editor, the author or their own book, which everyone has researched, but haven’t yet written.

What is your key takeaway or message you hope readers find in your book?

That the president certainly has his quirks and is a bit ecocentric, and when it comes to disrupting, as they do so well in Silicon Valley, he is a master at it. And as I said, I was there when he was Donald. It’s time for him to go.

Where can people find your book?

Harmony Books in Nevada City. Online at http://www.tinyurl.comtrumpexitplan

Please describe what you’d consider your perfect day

All my days are graced with delight thanks to my wife and partner Karen; my mammoth donkeys Scooter, Ditto, Lulu, Daisy and Griff; my canine writing companion, while still striving for perfection, daily.