The Mount Rose Trailhead is a great starting point for several trails with great views of Lake Tahoe and surrounding peaks.
In mid-August I set out to hike the six-mile Tamarack Loop Trail but caught sight of Tamarack Lake and hiked my six-miles to the lake and beyond.
The seep gardens in the foreground with mountain peaks in the background are an amazing setting for a time-out from our daily grinds. Butterflies and bumblebees flit from flower to flower as you make your way down to Tamarack Lake, crossing seasonal creeks along the way.
My caution for you would be the mountain bikers. This is a multi-use trail, but the tail is often narrow with steep sides making it hard to jump off the tail when a bicycle is coming. Keep an eye out so you have time to move off to the side before the cyclist arrives.
Once I made my way to the water’s edge, I had the lake to myself. For a moderate to heavily trafficked trail, I was pleased.
As it was my intention to hike the Tamarack Loop Trail, I put it at the top of my to-do list for the next weekend.
I started once again from the Mount Rose Trailhead. Once up the granite staircase to where the trail splits, I headed straight ahead on the Tahoe Rim Trail instead of making the right that leads down to the lake. A steady climb takes you around the east side of the mountain. At about the halfway point you can hear the waterfall. More seep gardens and great views of surrounding peaks is your payoff. Make your way around the west side of the mountain to the fire road. The waterfall, wildflowers and views are wonderful but a gentle walk down hill on this wide dirt road was welcome. The scent of Coyote Mint in the heat of the day accompanied me most of the return trip before the final north/easterly section of the trail takes you parallel to the Highway 431 and back to the trailhead, a genuine loop trail.
The Tamarack peak elevation is 9,891 feet. Pockets of snow found shade to remain even in mid-August.
To get there from Placerville, take Highway 50 East to South Lake Take up the east side of the lake to Highway 28. Take Highway 28 to Highway 431 East just past Incline Village. Take NV 431 East to the Mount Rose/Tahoe Rim Trail Trailhead.
From Interstate 80 East take Highway 267 South to 28 East. Take 28 East to NV 431 to the trailhead.
Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker — Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.