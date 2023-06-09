I discovered this 7-mile out and back trek like I have many in the Truckee/Donner area, by looking at a peak and deciding I needed to see the view from the top. Near Norden, in the Tahoe National Forest in Nevada County you can park right under Stewarts Peak and its trailhead along Donner Pass Road. Or just around the bend at the overlook at McGlashan Point. A nice wide parking area across the road gives you views of both the peak, Donner Lake, Norden Tunnels and Donner Summit Bridge.

Give yourself about three hours to climb all the switchbacks to the 7,389 Ft peak, take in the view and return to your car. You will be sharing this trail with many hikers and lots of K9 companions out for a stroll.

