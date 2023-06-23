Stevens Trail from Iowa Hill is a history lesson and an adventure. Like the more popular Stevens Trail North out of Colfax, both share a rugged trail along the canyon wall with views of the North Fork of the American River. Both host waterfalls and both end at the river. Unlike the Colfax side, the Iowa Hill side takes you to the historic mining town of Iowa Hill. The Iowa Hill “Store” offers a trail guide dog, whether you want one or not. The historic monument tells the story of the toll bridge run by Stevens that was the center of the 10,000 residents, mostly miners, who lived here during the gold rush.
The Trail is 4.5 miles, no matter what the sign says. It features the shady side of the canyon making for comfortable summer hiking, the trailhead is on the side of the “store”. Head out on the path and once off the private property you are on public land. One section is maintained by BLM. The rest of this trail is overgrown with brush. Down trees litter the trail. I found soft spots on the path in spring where I expected the trail to fall into the canyon at any time. Parts of this narrow and overgrown trail have fallen into the canyon making a hiker climb the canyon wall to pick up the trail on the other side. Slick mud and slippery rocks are also hazardous, and plenty of poison oak. This trail is moderate to difficult depending on your skill level. It isn’t the elevation change (2,297 feet) it is the poorly maintained trail and areas requiring rock hopping and free climbing that make it challenging. HIKE AT YOUR OWN RISK.