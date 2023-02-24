When you need to get out on a trail but don’t want to drive, I have an idea for you. Behind gate 116 in the Auburn State Recreation area is Ranch Trail. This trail is enjoyed predominantly by mountain bike riders. It runs alongside the Mammoth Bar OHV park currently closed due to erosion from last winter’s storms. The sweeping views of the middle fork of the American River are worth the short trek from the Foresthill Road to the edge of the canyon. A small shade structure used to house the picnic table beneath but it has been moved up closer to the road.
A rock outcropping I used to climb around for an even better view now has a discouraging fence in front of it. If you continue down and around the hill, another shade structure and picnic table are here. On a clear day you can see the Sierra Nevada Mountains to the east and Folsom and even Sacramento to the west. I have had the pleasure, with permit from the state park, to attend stargazing events from this location.
I like the trail because it isn’t popular. There are no waterfalls or water access. Just a wide dirt trail, easy slope and great view. In spring there are a variety of wildflowers and lush grass. In winter, it can be chilly with the no windbreak of trees. I like to take my dog out here and enjoy watching the sun move across the canyon. The light and shadows change as the day passes.
Other trails branch off from this one to make your hike as long as you like.
To get there from Auburn, take Interstate 80 to the Foresthill Exit. Drive over the Foresthill Bridge and look for gate 116 on the right. It is down off the shoulder of the road so be cautious parking completely over the white line on the edge of the road near the railing. Take the trail behind the gate and to the right.
Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker — Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.