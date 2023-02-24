When you need to get out on a trail but don’t want to drive, I have an idea for you. Behind gate 116 in the Auburn State Recreation area is Ranch Trail. This trail is enjoyed predominantly by mountain bike riders. It runs alongside the Mammoth Bar OHV park currently closed due to erosion from last winter’s storms. The sweeping views of the middle fork of the American River are worth the short trek from the Foresthill Road to the edge of the canyon. A small shade structure used to house the picnic table beneath but it has been moved up closer to the road.

A rock outcropping I used to climb around for an even better view now has a discouraging fence in front of it. If you continue down and around the hill, another shade structure and picnic table are here. On a clear day you can see the Sierra Nevada Mountains to the east and Folsom and even Sacramento to the west. I have had the pleasure, with permit from the state park, to attend stargazing events from this location.

