I had to get in one more high elevation hike (8,350 feet) on the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) to Benson Hut before snow makes the tail impassable for the year. Hiking in the Sierra Nevada Mountains is beautiful any time of year, but I prefer to beat the snow when the trek is 10-miles long.

Pick up the trail off Donner Pass Road. Take Interstate 80 east to the Soda Springs/Norden exit #174. Turn right onto Donner Pass Road. Past Sugar Bowl resort you see the PCT trail signs. Turn into the old Sugar Bowl Academy parking lot and down the rough road to the trail head. Parking is limited. The first mile and a half or so is a trek on the PCT to Mt. Judah to Mt. Lincoln to the base of Anderson Peak.

