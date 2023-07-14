I had to get in one more high elevation hike (8,350 feet) on the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) to Benson Hut before snow makes the tail impassable for the year. Hiking in the Sierra Nevada Mountains is beautiful any time of year, but I prefer to beat the snow when the trek is 10-miles long.
Pick up the trail off Donner Pass Road. Take Interstate 80 east to the Soda Springs/Norden exit #174. Turn right onto Donner Pass Road. Past Sugar Bowl resort you see the PCT trail signs. Turn into the old Sugar Bowl Academy parking lot and down the rough road to the trail head. Parking is limited. The first mile and a half or so is a trek on the PCT to Mt. Judah to Mt. Lincoln to the base of Anderson Peak.
The hike runs the ridge line for about 3 miles along the north face of Anderson Peak. Benson Hut is another half-mile or so on the other side of the peak.
As you can imagine, the views are amazing. I had the privilege of hiking this trail with a State Park’s Ranger who knew the area well.
Bring an extra layer of clothing for gusty winds along the ridge top. This is a hike not a walk so appropriate hiking boots and plenty of water are a must. The trail is obvious and well maintained when clear of snow.
The landscape near the trail is sparse. The mountain has taken the brunt of countless seasons of scorching sun, driving rain, wind, and snow.
The trail is made up of decomposed granite and some hearty shrubs like buckhorn, Holly and Manzanita. The view of the surrounding peaks tells a different story, appearing lush, covered in pine and evergreen undergrowth.
Reaching the peak only means you are getting close. Continuing along the ridge line down the other side you return to the forest and Benson Hut will come into view.
A welcome sight on the nicest fall day, I can only imagine the relief one would have if you found the front door in a snowstorm offering a break from the weather, the hope of shelter, warmth, and even some food inside. I enjoyed looking in and around the hut while eating the lunch we had packed in. Rested and satisfied, we took a seat outside to take in the view before the return trip.
Why do trails always seem shorter on the way out? Maybe our shared love of the outdoors and good conversation made the miles slip by.
Completing the Pacific Crest Trail is a true mental and physical achievement for only a few who dare to make the journey each year. Those who have made the full trek from Mexico to Canada are athletes with a resilience and endurance I admire.
