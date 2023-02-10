On a clear day, the views from the trail and from the top of Mount Tamalpais in the Mount Tamalpais State Park in Marin County are breathtaking. The challenge for us was the drive to the city. If you can just accept the traffic, knowing you will see the city from a new point of view, it may be easy to leave our foothill homes to make the trek.

The deep canyons and oak woodland will remind you of home as you hike to the top of the 2,571-foot east peak and Gardner Fire Lookout Tower.

Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker — Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.