On a clear day, the views from the trail and from the top of Mount Tamalpais in the Mount Tamalpais State Park in Marin County are breathtaking. The challenge for us was the drive to the city. If you can just accept the traffic, knowing you will see the city from a new point of view, it may be easy to leave our foothill homes to make the trek.
The deep canyons and oak woodland will remind you of home as you hike to the top of the 2,571-foot east peak and Gardner Fire Lookout Tower.
It is 100 miles from Auburn and puts you on the road for two and half hours. Take I-80 west toward Sacramento. Stay left at the split toward San Francisco. Take exit 33B for CA-37 W, look for signs for US-101 S, merge onto 101 S. Take exit 447 onto E Blithedale Ave., left on Nelson Ave. Right on Sycamore Ave, left on La Goma St., Right on Montford Ave. Right on Molina Ave. Continue straight onto Edgewood Ave. Left on Sequoia Valley Rd. Sharp right onto Panoramic Hwy. Right onto Pan Toll Rd. Right onto E Ridgecrest Blvd to the parking area on the left.
Or just head for Stinson beach and follow signs for Mount Tamalpais.
East Peak, Pantoll and Bootjack trailheads have parking fees ($8, cash only). Once beyond the office and vending machines you start out on 50-miles worth of trail in the park.
The Plank Walk Trail will get you to the East Peak lookout tower with 261 feet elevation gain in just over half a mile.
My family made the trek for my husband Micah’s birthday in February. I was amazed we had a clear day. The bay area fog is legendary and beautiful in its own way. But after several trips we were thrilled to have clear skies.
Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker — Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.