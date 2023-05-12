Mt. Tallac is a difficult 10-mile trail. The view from the top was worth it for me. Once you pass Cathedral Lake the steep grade and loose rock are hazards, as are the razor-sharp volcanic rocks near the peak. Views of Fallen Leaf Lake, Lake Tahoe, Desolation Wilderness are waiting for you at the top.

A wilderness permit is required. Day hikers pick up your permit at the self-serve area at the trailhead. Overnight hikers will need an overnight permit for Desolation Wilderness. This permit must be purchased before you get to the Mt. Tallac Trailhead -U.S. Forest Service.

Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker — Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.