Mt. Tallac is a difficult 10-mile trail. The view from the top was worth it for me. Once you pass Cathedral Lake the steep grade and loose rock are hazards, as are the razor-sharp volcanic rocks near the peak. Views of Fallen Leaf Lake, Lake Tahoe, Desolation Wilderness are waiting for you at the top.
A wilderness permit is required. Day hikers pick up your permit at the self-serve area at the trailhead. Overnight hikers will need an overnight permit for Desolation Wilderness. This permit must be purchased before you get to the Mt. Tallac Trailhead -U.S. Forest Service.
Be prepared! The 3250-foot elevation gain is no small task. Winds can whip and wear you out. Take walking sticks as the trail is strewn with loose rock. Take plenty of water and snacks.
On the lighter side, the meadows are lush with grass and fern. The wildflowers are abundant in spring. The view from the ridge line is what epic movies are made of.
As a wife and mother, sharing this hike with my family is a gift.
The bonds we build, the adventures we share, bring us closer together.
Standing with “My guys” at 9,735 feet above sea level, we had reached yet another peak.
We had learned more about what we were capable of. We learned our strengths and weaknesses on the trail. I have such respect for my sons for their resilience and perseverance. I have such respect for my husband for his patience and unwavering concern for our safety. If we could tackle this mountain together, how high could we go?
To get there, take Interstate 80 east from Auburn to exit 185 for CA-89 S toward lake Tahoe. At the traffic circle take the first exit onto CA-89 S. Turn right onto CA-89 S/W Lake Blvd. Turn right onto Mt Tallac Road. Turn left onto Mt Tallac Rd A. keep right to stay on Mt Tallac Rd A to the trailhead.
