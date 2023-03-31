The fire bellied newts mate in Knickerbocker Creek. I’m sure there is a more scientific name but that is the name Eric Peach gave them so it is good enough for me. Dozens of mating balls just under the surface. Each with anywhere from two or three up to eight to 10 entangled lizard-like creatures in the spring mating frenzy.
After you cross the creek, hike up the other side a ways. The hill climbs and turns toward the left. After you level out some but still see more hill ahead of you. Keep you eyes on the left side of the trail. You will see an unmarked narrow trail. Daniel Berlant is going to kill me for telling you about this spot. Follow the narrow trail for a quarter mile or so. You are going to walk around a small hill and you will see metal debris left from the old homestead that used to be here. Keep walking to the second pile of debris and turn up the hill toward the giant oak tree. If you are very lucky you will see an ocean of daffodils blooming. A chorus of angels will begin to sing as your eyes turn first left and then right and take in all the amazing beauty of thousands of daffodils in bloom. You’re welcome. There is only a window of two, maybe three weeks to catch the blooms.
The wide open spaces of Cool can be a refreshing change from the more forested areas, dense with trees and brush. The forest service and CAL FIRE have warned the public regarding the now 129 million dead and dying trees in the state. With thick vegetation of grasses, brush and trees, along with prolonged drought, bark beetle infestation, and blue fungus, the threat of falling trees is real. Speaking with a retired Fire Chief, he told me “Dead trees used to be able to stand in the woods for five years or more. Now we are seeing large trees go from green to the ground in as little as 11 months”.
This is not going to keep us hikers from the trails we love. But we should be aware of our surroundings and look up, look down and look around. Listen for breaking and falling branches and limbs especially on windy days.
Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker — Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.