Mary West: Half Dome

The Day Hiker, Mary West, on Half Dome.

Photo by Mary West

We climbed Half Dome on Father’s Day weekend. We hiked up the cables to the top. It was amazing.

I trained for this hike. I wanted to make sure I could hike 16-miles on level ground first. I found some long local hikes, and I handled them well. I took some hills and worked with heights. Soon it was time to pack and make the 3-hour drive to Yosemite National Park in Tuolumne County California. Take Interstate 80W to 99S to Ca-4E/CA120E to the park entrance.

Photo by Mary West

I would suggest staying overnight in Curry Village. Driving three hours and hiking followed by the drive home is too much. In fact, I would stay two nights. Go to the park, settle in at a campsite, cabin, or hotel then get an early start in the morning.

We met our group at Happy Isles on the valley floor. We started out on the Mist Trail on our way to Vernal Falls. Crossing the footbridge, looking up at the falls is a sight to see. The uneven granite steps are all fun and games when you start but after a while they wear on you. You will hike past Emerald Pool and eventually make your way to the top of Nevada Falls. From here you are on level ground through Yosemite Valley before you reach the sub dome and Half Dome’s cables. Get out your gloves, you will need them.

Crossing the footbridge, looking up at the falls is a sight to see.

Photo by Mary West

Other than the trekking poles I would not change a thing. The 4800-foot climb, 16-mile trail, is my Everest.

Photo by Mary West

I have friends who take harnesses and carabiners for added support. We posed for pictures on top, saw the marmot and took more pictures. Having spent half the day climbing we knew we didn’t have much time before we needed to head down if we wanted to get to the floor before dark. I wish I had my trekking poles. If you think the steps up are bad, they are worse going down. Rather than blow out a knee I took it slow.

Marmot on Half Dome.

Photo by Mary West

I had a quick recovery, but that was because I took my time coming down. Other than the trekking poles I would not change a thing. The 4800-foot climb, 16-mile trail, is my Everest.

Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker – Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.