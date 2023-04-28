A bench used to overlook Lake Clementine two miles out on the Foresthill Divide Loop Trail from Upper Lake Clementine. It’s gone now. Probably thrown over the edge. Some call this the Connector Trail, others say Lake View Trail, but the only sign you see is Foresthill Divide Loop Trail.
From the Upper Lake Clementine gate #120 you walk down the wide road and find the Foresthill Divide Loop Trail on both sides of the road. Go to your left.
The mostly shaded trail begins with a grove of Madrone trees.
The well maintained, but uneven trail, takes you through an oak woodland, Manzanita, and pine forest. Interesting rock formations are just off the path.
At about a half mile the trail turns right, away from Foresthill Road, toward the river. The ferns are growing thick this time of year as are the mushrooms, some are bright orange. At about the 1 mile point you come to an intersection, head north taking the trail to your right, away from Foresthill Road. In another mile you will see a friendly sign reminding you this is a multi-use trail. It makes me giggle each time I read it.
The view from this bench just never gets old; the river widens as it comes into the dam, the green canyon walls on either side. Beyond the canyon you can see snow on the peaks of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The bench is carved with the recent history of visitors to this spot. On my last visit I found a trail chime made of bicycle gear parts.
This very popular mountain bike trail can be narrow in some places, so it’s not a good idea to wear headphones, as you will need to keep an ear out for bikes. Move off the trail to let them pass. Most mountain bikers are friendly if you are courteous to them. Some even sport bells to give you notice of their approach.
This is a great hike if you have family from out of town who may be urban dwellers. I say this because you are always within earshot of the highway and there is comfort in knowing you aren’t far from the car.
To get there take Interstate 80 east to Auburn to the Foresthill Road exit. Head over the Foresthill Bridge. Two and a half miles above Lower Lake Clementine prepare to turn left onto Upper Lake Clementine. You may notice the sign that says the area is closed. Turn left into the small parking lot near the road and park. Walk around gate #120. Head down the road 150 yards or so to Foresthill Divide Trail and take the trail on the left.
The trail continues past the bench if you want to extend your hike. The Foresthill Divide Loop Trails is around 11 miles. There are places where you would need to cross the highway, be careful. I prefer to stick to trails so this short two-mile trek in makes for a nice 4-mile round trip.
Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker — Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.