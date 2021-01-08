Mary West: Exploring Hidden Falls

With 1,200-acres to wander at Hidden Falls Regional Park in Placer County, follow a route that looks like fun and enjoy.

Photo by Mary West

The green meadows and flowing creeks make this regional park a gem in Placer County in winter. The trails are well maintained, the bridges and decks are handsome and sturdy.

Photo by Mary West

These are multi-use trails so expect to share the path with mountain bikes and horses. And don’t be surprised if you see grazing cattle or sheep too.

Photo by Mary West

Now is the time to check out the trails that are either too crowded or too hot later in spring and summer. Hidden Falls Regional Park in Placer County is not a spur of the moment trip. Hidden Falls requires a reservation you can get online.

You may have heard parking is difficult. Yes, if you go after 10 a.m. the parking lot fills up quickly. I suggest going early or late. On my last trek, I went in the afternoon and I was able to park in the middle of the main lot and the light for photography was amazing.

I would encourage you to choose a hike while the weather is still mild. I have hiked the area several times and in the heat of summer. The grasses are dry and much of the trail is exposed to direct sun, making for a hot day. The payoff is finding a nice swimming hole along Coon creek.

This is a heavily trafficked area. The easy to moderate trails make it great for families and those who are looking for a shorter outing. If you get beyond the inner trails that lead to the falls, such as River Otter Loop, you leave the crowds and have more of the trail to yourself.

To get to Hidden Falls from Interstate 80, head north on Highway 49 toward Grass Valley. Turn left on Palm Ave to Mount Vernon to 7587 Mears Place, Auburn. If you are coming from Grass Valley you could take Joeger or Atwood Roads to Mount Vernon to Mears Place.

