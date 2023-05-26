Driving Highway 89 near Homewood in Tahoe Pines (West Tahoe) on my way to another trailhead, I happened to look up and noticed the bright colors of the shirts worn by hikers who had reached the top of Eagle Rock, just off the highway. I had to stop and check it out.
The short .7-mile hike takes around and up the volcanic rock of this eroded dormant volcano. The view from the top is awesome. My trusty K-9 companion Stella and I enjoyed the view and planned to continue onto to our destination when another path caught my eye. This one starts off from the Eagle Rock parking area as well but runs back along Blackwood Creek and into the woods. The Blackwood Conservation Project is an effort to restore the creek following years of significant disturbance putting 1,900 tons of silt into Lake Tahoe each year.
The level trail meanders in the woods. Wildflowers and wildlife were abundant during my walk, in mid-July.
I notice this and must say it each time I hike in Tahoe. The trails here are free of litter and well signed. Tahoe is a world class destination and visitors and locals alike care enough about this spectacular location to pack out what they pack in and for that I am very grateful.
Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker — Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.