Mary West: Church Trail Malakoff Diggins State Historic park

Photo by Mary West

In the mid 1800s Malakoff Diggins was the site of the world’s largest hydraulic mining operation. Powerful canons blasted the hillsides, reducing the towering layers of sedimentary rock, quartz and even gold to a pit of gravel. The monolithic volcanic rock was further eroded by the decades of wind and rain. Shaped into the living museum that is the Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park.

Photo by Mary West

The best way to view the effects of hydraulic mining is a hiking trail just behind the town-site marked Church Trail which leads to the Diggins Loop trail. On my last visit I parked in front of the historic hotel site. A small wooden bridge that covers a seasonal creek begins the history lesson. Under your feet is a river bed. Look up at the hills. You see areas covered with pine, other areas thick with manzanita and chamise. Still more areas devoid of any tree, bush or blade of glass. These are the hillsides blasted by water from the river to be sifted for gold.

Malakoff Diggins is the site of our country’s first environmental law issued by the federal government against the North Bloomfield Gravel Mining Company (Sawyer Decision) to curtail the release of the mud, gravel, and debris that clogged streams and major rivers from the foothills down to San Francisco Bay-Malakoffdigginsstatepark.org.

The sharp contrast in the coloring of the rock formations caught my eye. The red in the rock face is iron oxide.

Photo by Mary West

Church Trail starts with a brief greenbelt of pine. The first stop is a cemetery. Take a right around the cemetery and the trail leads downhill quickly to the dry river bed to the Diggins Loop Trail. Diggins Loop Trail is marked by posts, painted yellow and accompanied by flagging tape. The trail takes you in a loop around the hydraulic mining pit. The trail follows the outer edges of the volcanic rock formations left behind. Underfoot is rock and sand. Following the trail posts you come to a boardwalk through a wetland. Turn right at the end of the boardwalk and begin the loop back. The sharp contrast in the coloring of the rock formations caught my eye. The red in the rock face is iron oxide. One formation in particular is purest white. Shaped by wind and weather into bold curves and sharp edges.

The loose rock demands sturdy hiking shoes or boots. Much of the trail is exposed to the sun so protection from burn is advised. There is significant elevation change so I will call the trail easy to moderate. Bring enough water to quench your thirst. Bring more water to overcome the arid quality the land has taken-on following the effects of mining.

Photo by Mary West

To get there from Auburn take Hwy 49 north to Nevada City where it turns left toward Downieville. Continue on toward North San Juan. Just short of town, take a left on Tyler Foote Road. The road name changes to Cruzon Grade. Turn right onto Derbec Road. About 1.5-miles down the hill you arrive in historic North Bloomfield. One of the last buildings is the hotel on the right. Park and look across the open area through the trees. You will see the wooden bridge. Pass over it and walk into the past.

Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker – Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.