With one blizzard behind me and another in the forecast, the Cabrillo National Monument is San Diego sounded like a great retreat.
Climbing out of his boat and onto shore in 1542, Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo stepped into history as the first European to set foot on what is now the West Coast of the United States. In addition to telling the story of 16th-century exploration, the Cabrillo National Monument and park is home to a wealth of cultural and natural resources.
Different scenery, ocean air, and a new story to call my own, a trip out of the area, experiencing new trails, is a joy.
The fee is $20 for day use for a single vehicle and all occupants. Visit the museum, the many overlooks, the lighthouse, and tidal pools too. The Bayside Trail is 2.5 miles around the Monument. Add in all the rock hopping on the beach, and you will easily get your steps in. The sky is blue, the breeze is mild, and the flowers are blooming.
Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker — Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.