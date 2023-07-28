Imagine six miles of trail in alpine forest to wander, almost to yourself. I found all this and more at Burton Creek State Park just outside of Tahoe City.

No big State Park sign will help you find this park so have directions before you go. In Placer County near Truckee, I took Interstate 80 E to exit 185 CA-89 S in Truckee. Go through Tahoe City to Highway 28 (N Lake Blvd). Stay on 28 (N Lake Blvd). Past Rocky Ridge Road and directly across the street from Star Harbor make the left into the park. The dirt road leads to ample parking. Head up a gentle hill and around the gate and enjoy.

