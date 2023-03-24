Treat yourself to the view of the north fork of the American River from the ridge top behind Brushy Mountain Fuel Break Trail off the Foresthill Divide Loop Trail. The variety of wildflowers will make you return to this trail time and again as new blooms arrive throughout the summer season. The moderately challenging trail requires some sturdy shoes and maybe even walking sticks to climb to the ridge, and back down again.
Take interstate 80 east to the Foresthill Road Exit. Head over the Foresthill Bridge, the tallest bridge in California at 730 feet. A few miles up the road just before the turn into Upper Lake Clementine, look for the turn out on the right side of Foresthill Road with a green gate called Brushy MNT. Fuel Break Trail. There is only room for a few cars to park. Do not park in front of the gate as it is for emergency access. Head out on the 4-mile round trip hike behind the gate. This leads to the popular mountain bike trail Foresthill Divide Loop Trail. The mountain bike trail forks quickly cuts to the left. Stay on the wider trail.
The view to your left of green hills and a variety of trees comes and goes as you follow the trail out a mile. Just past the one-mile point there is an unmarked trail to the left heading up to the ridge top. If you hear gunshots in this area, know there is a private shooting range in the area. The sounds of the highway and range fade quickly as you climb up the trail. A thicket of bushes provides a brief respite from the sun as you continue uphill.
Bees, butterflies and flowers can be found in every direction. At the top you see the blue ribbon that is the north fork of the American River. Enjoy the view and continue down the trail. The weather has done some damage to the trail so pick your way through the bushes and around the rock formations. As you manage the twist and turns and take in a new view around the next corner, be prepared to be amazed.
At the peak you will see this odd metal stand that used to hold a dish, and below this peak, at just the right time in spring, you will be treated to a poppy bloom like you have never seen. My guess is Eric Peach has been seeding the area for some time.
Poppies are not the only flowers thriving here. A variety of plants, bushes and trees, in a rainbow of colors make this area special.
Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker — Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.