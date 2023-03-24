Treat yourself to the view of the north fork of the American River from the ridge top behind Brushy Mountain Fuel Break Trail off the Foresthill Divide Loop Trail. The variety of wildflowers will make you return to this trail time and again as new blooms arrive throughout the summer season. The moderately challenging trail requires some sturdy shoes and maybe even walking sticks to climb to the ridge, and back down again.

Take interstate 80 east to the Foresthill Road Exit. Head over the Foresthill Bridge, the tallest bridge in California at 730 feet. A few miles up the road just before the turn into Upper Lake Clementine, look for the turn out on the right side of Foresthill Road with a green gate called Brushy MNT. Fuel Break Trail. There is only room for a few cars to park. Do not park in front of the gate as it is for emergency access. Head out on the 4-mile round trip hike behind the gate. This leads to the popular mountain bike trail Foresthill Divide Loop Trail. The mountain bike trail forks quickly cuts to the left. Stay on the wider trail.

Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker — Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.