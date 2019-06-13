‘Mary Poppins Returns’ comes to the Yuba Theatre in Downieville

Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks’ siblings and Michael’s children through a difficult time in their lives.

“Mary Poppins Returns” is sponsored by The Riverside Inn, Downieville.

This program is part the Sierra County Arts Council’s “Movie Nights” series with funding from the Bill Graham Foundation. The Sierra County Arts Council is a local partner of the California Arts Council.

There is a $7 suggested donation. The show is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday. “Mary Poppins Returns” is directed by Rob Marshall and stars Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Whishaw.