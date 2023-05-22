HEALTHDiabetes-GVU-052323

 Metro Newspaper Service

Maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise can help prevent prediabetes and diabetes in seniors, allowing them to continue leading rich, fulfilling lives. Type 2 diabetes is a serious disease that affects an estimated 25% of adults over 65, and 50% have prediabetes. Knowing more about diabetes empowers seniors and family caregivers to create healthy diet and exercise plans that can help prevent the disease or slow its progression.  

Prediabetes and diabetes types