Roasted Salmon With Leek Compote

In this recipe, leeks are quite literally the bed or base of the dish.

 Photo by Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

I am tempted to call this a leek recipe with salmon (rather than a salmon recipe with leeks). The word order in a recipe title is important. It usually emphasizes the star of the dish first, followed by any supporting ingredients. In this recipe, the salmon is notably a main ingredient; however, I will argue that the leeks deserve to be the star.

Leeks are in the allium family, which includes onions, garlic, shallots and chives. As a proper allium, they do indeed have an onion-y flavor, but leeks are buttery and milder than their sharp and pungent siblings when cooked. They often play an important backup role in soups, stews and braises, where they subtly boost flavor and melt into the background of the dish.

