Grilled T-Bone Steaks With Balsamic Sauce

 Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

It’s time to bring out the big guns — or in this case, the big steaks. T-bone and porterhouse steaks make for a dramatic presentation and are a great way to feed a group of hungry meat-lovers. Both steaks are cut from the short loin of cattle and have a T-shaped bone. Two cuts of meat flank the bone: a strip steak cut and a tenderloin filet.

Porterhouse steaks have larger filet sections than T-bone steaks and are therefore pricier. Porterhouse steaks are also cut thicker, at least 1 1/4 inches or more. T-bones are slightly less expensive and usually top out at 1 inch thick, but they are no less indulgent. Whichever steak you choose, you are guaranteed a meaty feast, and there’s no better way to cook them than on a hot grill.