Beef and Black Bean Chili

When you make this rich and meaty black bean stew, you will be rewarded with a comforting, deeply flavored chili, tinged with smoke and fragrant with spice.

 Photo by Lynda Balslev

I won’t lie: This chili takes three hours to make. Now, before you roll your eyes, just hear me out. When you make this rich and meaty black bean stew, you will be rewarded with a comforting, deeply flavored chili, tinged with smoke and fragrant with spice. Your family will be grateful, your guests will be impressed, and any neighbors in proximity to the aromas wafting from your kitchen window will be quite envious. In fact, you might want to share a bowl with them.

If this is not enticing enough, here is more good news: While the chili-making process will take several hours, most of the time will require little effort from you in the food-prep department. This chili is self-sufficient. It will do most of the work itself, simmering and bubbling away in the oven, allowing the meat to tenderize in a heady, smoky ragout, absorbing the flavors and mingling in a swirling brew of beer, tomato and spice. It will generously make you feel useful by asking for an occasional stir; otherwise, you can go read a book. The only other responsibility required of you is to wait while it finishes cooking. It will be worth it.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author, and recipe developer based in northern California. Visit TasteFood at TasteFoodblog.com.