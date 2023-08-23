Paella

 Photo by Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

Summer is winding down, which is a great excuse to have a paella party. Vibrant and flavorful, studded with smoky sausage, chicken and fresh shellfish, a paella shouts “fiesta.” It’s a fun dish to enjoy outdoors, family-style, while the weather is still warm and the days are long.

A paella might sound intimidating, but it’s easy to make with the right ingredients and by following a few important steps. While a grill is desirable, it’s not necessary. A grill can accommodate the size of a large paella pan, unlike many stovetops, and the fire will add a smoky backdrop to the dish. If you don’t have a grill, you can also make a paella on the stovetop.

