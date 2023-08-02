Thai-style Steamed Mussels

Looking for a simple and inexpensive summer dinner? Mussels are healthy, easy to prepare and ideal for outdoor dining. They cook in minutes, which is convenient when the weather is hot and you prefer to keep your kitchen time to a minimum.

The simplest method for cooking mussels is to steam them in a broth. Use a flavorful liquid, such as white wine — or in the case of this recipe, coconut milk — to infuse the mussels with flavor while they steam. As the mollusks cook, their shells will open, releasing their sweet and briny juices into the liquid and creating a flavorful soup.

