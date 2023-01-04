Blackened Shriimp Tacos

These Baja-inspired tacos piled with blackened shrimp channel the South, the border and beyond.

 Photo by Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

The bleaker the weather, the brighter the food, I say. It’s the new year, and January can be a cold, wet and dark second act following the holiday festivities. A perfect antidote is to create light and vibrant food to ward off the seasonal blues and balance out any celebratory excesses.

These Baja-inspired tacos piled with blackened shrimp channel the South, the border and beyond. They are vibrant and wholesome, not bogged down by any heavy sauces, cheeses or meat. A citrusy salsa and fresh avocado are light and healthy accompaniments, refreshing in their simplicity. The tacos are easy to prepare, requiring just a fair amount of chopping, which is a simple activity that distracts from any inclement weather outside. And, perhaps best of all, they are fun to eat, inviting interaction and hands-on noshing.

Lynda Balslev is a cookbook author, food and travel writer, and recipe developer based in the San Francisco Bay area