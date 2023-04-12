Asparagus, Egg and Quinoa Salad With Caper Vinaigrette

Eggs mimosa is a French culinary term for grated or sieved hard-cooked eggs. It’s aptly named for the brilliant yellow mimosa flowers that bloom in spring and share the same sunny color as the crumbled egg yolks.

 Photo by Lynda Balslev

Are you seeking inspiration for a festive springtime platter to serve for brunch? Look no further than this very green salad, layered with fresh, clean and simple ingredients that sing spring. Asparagus, eggs and quinoa are layered over a bed of baby greens, drizzled with a briny citrus and caper vinaigrette. Elegant, light and healthy, this is an all-day salad; it’s not only good for brunch, but for lunch and dinner as well.

In this recipe, hard-cooked eggs are quartered as well as grated. Eggs mimosa is a French culinary term for grated or sieved hard-cooked eggs. It’s aptly named for the brilliant yellow mimosa flowers that bloom in spring and share the same sunny color as the crumbled egg yolks. Typically, the crumbled eggs are showered over toasts and salads or used as an ingredient in deviled eggs.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author, and recipe developer based in northern California. Visit TasteFood at TasteFoodblog.com.