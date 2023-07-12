Grilled Steak and Green Bean Salad

Steak salads make for a fresh and substantial bowl that you can call a meal. I call it a leftovers salad — it was, in fact, composed of leftover steak and green beans when it was prepared — but “grilled steak salad” sounds more enticing.

 Photo by Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

If you don’t happen to have cold steak and cooked beans lurking in your refrigerator, you can easily make this recipe from scratch. However, I believe that if you go to the trouble of paying for and grilling a nice piece of steak, you should enjoy it hot off the grill. I suggest purchasing a little extra so that you can have your grilled steak dinner — and then the wonderful “problem” of leftovers to make this salad.

