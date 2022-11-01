Local Program Empowers and Supports Caregivers

November marks two very important national awareness months — National Family Caregiver Month and National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Both of these awareness themes offer an opportunity to educate our community on the issues of family caregiving and local challenges with Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

Judy Kautz, the Alzhemier's Outreach Program Coordinator, meets with a family caregiver to discuss local resources, challenging issues, intervention options, and provide educational information.



Families are the primary source of support for older adults in the U.S. The Administration of Community Living provides research that indicates caregiving also takes a significant emotional, physical, and financial toll.

With nearly half of all caregivers over age 50, many are vulnerable to a decline in their own health. Studies show that coordinated support services can reduce caregiver depression, anxiety, and stress, and enable them to provide care longer, which avoids or delays the need for costly institutional care.

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that family caregivers provide more than 16 billion hours of care valued at nearly $272 billion a year. The caregiver’s job is 24 hours a day, seven days a week with little or no rest or breaks. Many of these caregivers also have jobs outside of the home. Balancing all of these responsibilities takes a toll.

One local program tackles all of these issues head on with one-on-one support and caregiver education.

The Alzheimer’s Outreach Program (AOP) at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation supports and empowers those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.

“AOP provides in-home or on the phone social work assessments of the personal needs of caregivers and their families. We look at the whole picture from a biological, sociological, and psychological standpoint and work with the family to address concerns and issues,” said Judy Kautz, AOP Coordinator. Kautz is a licensed medical social worker with more than 20 years experience.

Kautz says that the biggest needs of our local caregivers are two-fold — the first is resources and the second is emotional support.

“Many times caregivers are struggling in their own bubbles of isolation of caregiving which does not allow for much connection with the outside world, said Kautz. “There is a feeling of struggling and lack of understanding from others. Recognizing that there are others who do understand is huge in feeling buoyed emotionally in order to continue doing the hard, sometimes unappreciated work, of family caregiving.”

She goes on to explain that “caregivers have a huge need for practical resources to help them in their journeys. Locally we help connect clients to a variety of local resources including Helping Hands Adult Day Program, Connecting Point/211, Social and Senior Outreach Programs, and One Source Empowering Caregivers.”

In addition to working one-on-one with families and caregivers, AOP offers various caregiver education programs.

“The education programs are geared toward family caregivers with the goal of helping the caregiver feel empowered to manage the day-to-day challenges they face,” said Linda Aeschilman, education coordinator for the program. “The program runs a Remember Me Workshop Series which is four classes over a two-week period. AOP also runs another series for caregivers called Essential Tools that covers topics such as self-care, community resources, legal issues, and financial planning. Each series is offered twice a year in spring and fall.”

To learn more about the next educational series and classes you can email Aeschilman at linda.aeschilman@dignityhealth.org .

The Alzheimer’s Outreach Program also supports caregivers with direct support of respite funds. Respite care provides temporary relief for a primary caregiver, enabling them to take a much-needed break from the demands of caregiving.

“SNMH Foundation offers respite vouchers for caregivers that are working with our AOP Coordinator. Our very generous donor community realizes how important receiving respite care is and supports this program wholeheartedly. Families can receive up to $500 in respite vouchers giving them time to reset or take care of other life matters,” said Sandra Barrington, Executive Director of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Kautz agrees that respite support is vital to a caregiver.

“Caregivers can work toward preventing burnout by practicing self-care measures and getting educated about the mental and physical ill effects of caregiving,” she explained. “Much like the adage of putting the oxygen mask on yourself before your child, caregivers need to steal away those moments for themselves. Making sure to ask for help which can be the hardest step to take. Most friends and family want to help. They just don’t know how and need some guidance.”

There is no cost for these services and programs. The AOP program is funded through joint efforts of Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, The County of Nevada, and individual donations through Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. To reach the Alzheimer’s Outreach Project Coordinator, please call 530.274.6007, ext. 5595, or email infosnmhf@dignityhealth.org .