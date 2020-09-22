Local author Diane Covington-Carter named finalist for The WILLA Literary Awards
on the shelf
For more info or the buy “Beautiful Courage, A Young Woman’s Journey West, 1852” visit The Book Seller, Harmony Books or go to http://www.dianecovingtoncarter.com.
Local author Diane Covington-Carter has been named a finalist for The WILLA Literary Awards for her novel, “Beautiful Courage, A Young Woman’s Journey West, 1852” (2019).
The award is named in honor of Pulitzer Prize winning author Willa Cather, one of America’s foremost novelists, and honors the best in literature, featuring women’s or girls’ stories set in the West that are published each year. The judges are professional librarians, historians and university affiliated educators.
Women Writing the West (WWW), a nonprofit association of writers and other professionals, underwrites and presents the nationally recognized award annually.
For more information about the book, contact The Book Seller, Harmony Books or go to http://www.dianecovingtoncarter.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User