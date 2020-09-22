Local author Diane Covington-Carter named finalist for The WILLA Literary Awards

For more info or the buy “Beautiful Courage, A Young Woman’s Journey West, 1852” visit The Book Seller, Harmony Books or go to http://www.dianecovingtoncarter.com .

Local author Diane Covington-Carter has been named a finalist for The WILLA Literary Awards for her novel, “Beautiful Courage, A Young Woman’s Journey West, 1852” (2019).

The award is named in honor of Pulitzer Prize winning author Willa Cather, one of America’s foremost novelists, and honors the best in literature, featuring women’s or girls’ stories set in the West that are published each year. The judges are professional librarians, historians and university affiliated educators.

Women Writing the West (WWW), a nonprofit association of writers and other professionals, underwrites and presents the nationally recognized award annually.

