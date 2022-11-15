Living with Diabetes: Plan Ahead for a Healthier Holiday

As we prepare to kick off the holiday season next week with Thanksgiving festivities, health experts encourage everyone not to ignore health and well-being while celebrating the season.

Eating wisely can go a long way in ensuring your health goals don’t take a detour during the holidays. This is especially true for anyone living with diabetes.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to not only raise awareness about the condition but also to increase knowledge about how best to live well while managing diabetes. It’s no coincidence that the month coincides with the start of the holiday season, a time when healthy eating becomes a challenge.

An estimated 34 million Americans (that’s one out of every ten) are living with diabetes — a disease that requires constant vigilance to prevent it from quickly becoming life-threatening. Diabetes can be challenging to manage under the best of circumstances but it is even more difficult during the holidays.

“The biggest challenges people with diabetes encounter with holiday eating are limiting all the sugary desserts treats that are offered,” says Danielle Yantis, MS, RDN, a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist and owner of Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy based in Grass Valley. “The holidays bring special baked goods, candy and beverages that we only get this time of year. We tend to eat more with the attitude of ‘getting our fill’ while we can, as we will have to wait a year to enjoy the treat again.”

Yantis says this approach is problematic for everyone. “This attitude includes two months of ‘special food’ which causes the average American to gain five to eight pounds between November and January. Be selective in your treat choices and enjoy one of your favorites on the actual day of celebration. The holiday is not actually two months, it is one day.”

Yantis also recommends that people living with diabetes find low sugar alternatives to high sugar recipes. She points out that while the very popular Keto diet is not the best diet for people living with diabetes, it has created a market for low sugar products and recipes, both of which can be very helpful to people with diabetes.

And if you do want a dessert to be part of your holiday meal, Yantis recommends planning ahead.

“If dessert is your choice, limit other carbs such as potatoes and bread at the meal,” she says. “Then after, go for a walk and drink more water.”

Learning to make your own treats is also a great strategy for anyone looking to eat or prepare a more diabetic-friendly holiday meal.

“Enjoy exploring and creating low sugar dessert recipes,” Yantis says. “Using whole oat flour and sugar alcohol sweeteners (like Swerve) in recipes tastes great.”

For people living with diabetes, their health depends on approaching every meal (regardless of the time of year) with an eye on both the quality and quantity of carbohydrate.

Refined carbohydrates such as white flour, white sugar and rice turn very quickly to glucose in the blood stream and cannot be removed efficiently with people experiencing glucose impairment. Complex carbs with fiber turn more slowly to glucose in the blood stream and can be more stabilizing to blood glucose.

A healthier diet should eliminate refined grains in favor of whole grains. These may include products made with whole wheat flour, whole oats/oatmeal, brown rice, whole grain barley, and farro.

A registered dietitian can help prescribe the total amount of carbohydrate that is optimal based on an individual’s weight, medications and blood glucose readings.

Other important tips for anyone managing diabetes includes taking your medication as prescribed by your medical provider; losing weight if your BMI is more than 25; getting a minimum of 150 minutes of exercise per week; and modifying the quality and quantity of your carbohydrate consumption.

To learn more about Sierra Medical Nutrition and the resources they offer for those living with diabetes, visit their website at sierramedicalnutrition.com or call 530.615.4155.