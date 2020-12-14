Library reading challenge promotes learning, fun

The Nevada County Community Library will be hosting a Winter Reading Challenge starting Dec. 15 for adults and Dec. 21 for kids and teens that runs until Jan. 31. Participants of the challenge will be eligible for age appropriate prizes that encourage cozy winter fun. This program will utilize an online platform called Readsquared but will also be available with paper forms through the library.

“We are really excited to be able to offer a fun way to keep our community reading and learning throughout the winter months,” notes Youth Librarian Mellisa Hannum.

Kids and teens will be asked to read for 10 minutes a day or approximately one hour per week and track their progress on a Nevada County Land board game map. Those that track their reading on the online reading log will be entered into a drawing to win their own family game board as well. Some possible prizes include the games Candyland, Pick-Up Stix, Ticket to Ride, Codenames, and more. For those looking for more ways to win you can pick up and complete a BINGO card, Grab and Go Craft, Book Box, or scavenger hunt or attend any virtual library program then enter your chosen activity on the Readsquared website to receive your extra entry.

Adults will also get a chance to join in on the fun and prizes. Any adult that signs up for the Winter Reading Challenge will receive a starting prize bag which features a bookmark, cookie cutter, a compilation of library staff’s favorite family recipes, a winter craft, and a $5 gift card to a local bookstore to start on them on their reading journey. Adults can sign up online or in person but will need to pick up their starting prize from their local library during normal curbside pickup hours. To complete the challenge adults will need to read a total of 200 minutes (about 30 minutes a week) by Jan. 31. All adults that finish the challenge can pick up a gift bag filled with winter goodies and a custom Nevada County Community Library mug from their local library branch. For those that want an additional challenge, some suggested activities will be available but are not required to win a finisher prize.

Throughout the Winter Reading Challenge virtual programs and Grab and Go activity bags will be available for patrons of all ages. Patrons who wish to participate can sign up online at http://nevadacountylibrary.readsquared.com/ starting Dec. 15 or in person during library curbside pickup. Reading of all kinds counts as part of this program so adults and youth should feel free to read a novel, listen to an audiobook, read a picture book together, or enjoy a magazine or newspaper, all while tracking their minutes.

For more information on this and other virtual library events please visit https://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library or call 530-470-2692.

Source: Nevada County Community Library