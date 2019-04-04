Let’s grab a pint: Sierra Theaters, Nevada County breweries partner for special deal

Eleanor Kelly holds a flight of five different beers on tap at 1849 Brewing, just one of several local breweries and tap houses partering with Sierra Theaters.

Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Suppose it’s a lovely spring evening and you’ve just emerged from watching an exciting movie at Del Oro Theatre. You’re not ready to go home just yet, you want to discuss the film with your friends; what’s a person to do?

For the next two months, Sierra Theaters is partnering with four Grass Valley breweries and tap houses to enhance your night on the town. From now until the end of May, patrons of Del Oro Theatre, Sierra Cinemas and Sutton Cinemas can enjoy $1 off a beer at four local pubs when they present their movie ticket stub. This offer is good on the same day only at Thirsty Barrel Taphouse and Grille, Pete’s Pizza, Grass Valley Brewing Company, and 1849 Brewing Company.

Thirsty Barrel Taphouse and Grille is located at 116 Neal Street in downtown Grass Valley and offers over 30 taps of craft beer. “Thirsty Barrel is proud to put quality into everything we do,” said owner Craig Davis. “We serve quality, fresh foods, quality craft beers, and offer quality service. It’s about taking care of our customers and our community,”

Pete’s Pizza and Taphouse is located at 114 West Main Street and offers 16 rotating craft beers on tap and a menu of stonebaked pizza, oven subs, salads, appetizers and gluten-free options.

Grass Valley Brewing Company is located at 141 East Main Street and produces of variety of classic and innovative beers right in downtown Grass Valley.

Right across the street from Sutton Cinemas is 1849 Brewery at 468 Sutton Way. 1849 produces high quality American ales and also offers wood-fired pizza and other pub food.

To take advantage of this offer, simply present your movie ticket stub from Sierra Cinemas (840 East Main Street), Sutton Cinemas (399 Sutton Way) or Del Oro Theatere (165 Mill Street), on the same day only, at one of these four participating restaurants. Not valid with any other offer.

For showtimes at Sierra Theaters, visit http://www.sierratheaters.com or call 530-477-9000.