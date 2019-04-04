KVMRx stream turns two, still having fun

The past (old radio collection, turntable) meets the future in the presence of KVMR's revamped control room for the Nevada City station's online kvmrx.org audio stream, which is celebrating its secondt anniversary this monthl.

Submitted photo to Prospector

KNOW, GO & HEAR WHAT: KVMRx 2nd Anniversary Celebration, with live DJs providing music WHERE: Grass Valley Brewing Company, 141 East Main Street, Grass Valley. WHEN: Saturday, April 6, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. TICKETS: Free, no cover charge. BROADCAST: The Bridge 105.7 FM, kvmrx.org INFO: kvmr.org/events, phone 530-265-9073

Time flies when you’re having fun.

And if they aren’t having something more than fun over at KVMRx.org, they’re April fooling the rest of us.

KVMRx’s second stream is celebrating its second anniversary this very Saturday with a 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. live remote broadcast DJ dance party at the Grass Valley Brewing Company in Grass Valley.

“We started this unique broadcast service for the purpose of being a creative outlet for local DJs of a younger persuasion to share unique programming not otherwise heard over the KVMR airwaves,” according to KVMRx program director Sean Dooley, who is, overall, the 29-year-old KVMR 89.5 FM Music Director.

Fast forward to today, when KVMRx has over 20 disc jockeys creating provocative, evocative programming 24/7 online and now a select set of KVMRx shows are broadcast over the station’s new signal The Bridge 105.7 FM. Including the entire live broadcast. The Bridge broadcast hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights, noon to 5 a.m. Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays.

“We’’ll be broadcasting from our vastly diverse and eccentric programming,” noted Dooley, “and we’ll be highlighting our various music curators through these second anniversary festivities online and at 105.7 FM.”

Mighty nice, and online at The Bridge 105.7 FM, with highlights of various online and station music curators.

On the bill and live from Grass Valley Brewing, for selecting music at the music extravaganza:

Experimental pop grooves of Dr. Bad Weird

Heavy metal stylings of The Metal Maven

Groove & dance oriented music curators such as Shelter, Capt. Save A Show, FatFinger and Bboy Supreme

And, at 6 p.m., the unclassifiable vibes of Just Jess, host of the show Totally Derailed.