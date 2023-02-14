“You have a spine of an 80-year-old; no wonder your back hurts!” “You are bone on bone.” “You probably have this back pain because your core is so weak.” “Your leg muscles are so tight; no wonder you hurt your back.” “Your discs in your lumbar spine are crushed.” “Your posture is terrible. You’ll get back pain if you don’t sit up straight.” “Never bend and twist your back, especially when lifting.”
These terrible phrases and many more are used by healthcare providers every day in practice, and they need to stop. These words are harmful and false statements and have been known to create more fear, pain, and disability if told to patients by their healthcare providers. This type of poor education occurs in every specialty of medicine. I will gladly call out my profession when it comes to using harmful words to motivate a patient to do their exercises.
Years ago, when I was working and teaching postgraduate PTs for Kaiser Permanente in Hayward, I heard a PT telling a patient that if she didn’t get a stronger core, her back pain would never go away. I came unglued. At an opportune time, I spoke with the PT and explained that he was giving the patient false information and creating fear avoidance in that patient’s newly formed beliefs. He had also told this woman that bending and twisting would tear her low back discs more if she continued to clean the house the way she was cleaning. This story has a happy ending because this PT spent extra time reading about back pain and exercise research. He also read the studies about the poor language we use when treating patients with pain and how it creates fear and avoidance behaviors. He changed his beliefs about back pain and exercise, posture, and the benefits of keeping a flexible spine that needs lots of twisting and regular bending to be robust and can handle quite a lot of stress. He now runs the back care class at the facility, and his vocabulary of using words that heal in place of words that harm is exemplary.
I had a patient tell me last year that his cardiologist in the Bay Area told him he had a heart condition that he calls a “widow maker.” His left anterior descending artery (LAD), which supplies 50% of the heart muscle’s blood supply, was 90% occluded. He didn’t suffer a heart attack but was told, “you were just one heartbeat away from being a widow maker.” He had an emergency bypass surgery and was doing well in PT, except he wasn’t doing any aerobic exercise. He was terrified of having a heart attack despite bypass surgery. Once I educated him that his heart was fixed and that he could engage in safe aerobic exercise under my care, he began to feel less stressed about having a heart attack from walking up a flight of stairs. He is now running regularly and is a fit and healthy 74-year-old.
Clinical studies on managing chronic low back pain sufferers in Australia have shown that using harmful words when speaking to patients causes all kinds of problems and dysfunctions in their lives. There is a poor relationship between structure (e.g., joints, discs, ligaments), pain, and disability. Therefore, we need to stop focusing on the “structure” and focus on healthy movement in rehab medicine.
Hearing words that harm so frequently makes many people adopt these words in everyday communication. I caught myself telling a friend of mine at the gym that I don’t do squats anymore because my knee arthritis is so severe that I’m bone on bone. I wonder where I heard that one? It flowed off the tongue, and as I caught myself saying it, I tried to save it with, “But I ride my bikes regularly, and I’m able to blah, blah, blah.” I couldn’t believe that had come out of my mouth. My friend just walked away, loaded a couple more 45-pound plates on the bar, and popped off ten reps of full squats.
No consistent medical evidence shows normal age-related changes anywhere in our body cause pain. Therefore, we all need to stop using these words that “harm” and replace them with words that “heal .” We can promote hope and confidence with healing words. Most importantly, we need to help people in pain and tell them that when exercising or moving around in our day, pain does not equal harm.
So, let’s change our language because there is a plethora of evidence demonstrating that positive, affirming, motivational words can lead to healing. How bout, “Hey, you have some normal age-related changes to your spine, and if we get you moving better with less fear and anxiety, you’re going to do fine,” or “Your back injury has healed by now, and its time to start moving again. You’re going to be fine,” or even “Your back injury is like an ankle sprain. They all get better after a short period of rest” and lastly, “Our spines are very robust and can be trusted to do a lot of work and play.” Most importantly, expect to be sore if you last did a sport or activity a long time ago. Embrace it and enjoy the fact that movement is medicine.
John Seivert is a doctor of physical therapy and he has been practicing for 34 years. He opened Body Logic Physical Therapy in Grass Valley in 2001. He has been educating physical therapists since 1986. Contact him at bodylogic2011@ yahoo.com