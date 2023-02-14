Seivert.jpg

John Seivert

“You have a spine of an 80-year-old; no wonder your back hurts!” “You are bone on bone.” “You probably have this back pain because your core is so weak.” “Your leg muscles are so tight; no wonder you hurt your back.” “Your discs in your lumbar spine are crushed.” “Your posture is terrible. You’ll get back pain if you don’t sit up straight.” “Never bend and twist your back, especially when lifting.”

These terrible phrases and many more are used by healthcare providers every day in practice, and they need to stop. These words are harmful and false statements and have been known to create more fear, pain, and disability if told to patients by their healthcare providers. This type of poor education occurs in every specialty of medicine. I will gladly call out my profession when it comes to using harmful words to motivate a patient to do their exercises.

John Seivert is a doctor of physical therapy and he has been practicing for 34 years. He opened Body Logic Physical Therapy in Grass Valley in 2001. He has been educating physical therapists since 1986. Contact him at bodylogic2011@ yahoo.com