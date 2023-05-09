Casey Sanchez was riding on the Nevada Union High School Mountain Bike Team in 2009 and 2010 when his dad (Ron Sanchez) wanted to help by building some trails so that Casey and his buddies had a place to ride their bikes. The timing was brilliant, as Ron had just purchased the property at the top of Osborn Hill Road in 2011. Ron called on several of the local mountain bikers in the community (Jason Moeschler, Mason Bond, and Mark Weir) to help build trails. By May 2012, those young men had created three separate runs and called it a stage race. That began the Sanchez family affair in outdoor adventure here in Grass Valley.
For two days (April 26 and 27) before the top pros in enduro mountain bike racing would arrive, the Team Semper Fi athletes, totaling over 20 athletes, would ascend upon the ranch for two days of advanced mountain bike training. These athletes were competing in their “Recovery Through Sport” program. These vets are all winners for pushing the envelope to stay fit and live a healthy lifestyle. The inspiration of these injured vets working so hard to succeed in a skill they didn’t have before their injury was impressive. Working with these veterans is always the highlight of my time at the ranch. I am also challenged riding these technical trails, and I find the camaraderie of these vets and talking about the riding is always empowering.
Last weekend, April 29 and 30, was the 11th running of the world-renowned TDS Enduro Mountain bike race at the Sanchez Ranch in Grass Valley. In this invite-only event, over 130 professional mountain bike riders specializing in downhill, free-riding, and enduro racing were eager to test their technical downhill skills. This race attracts the best downhill racers in the world. The TDS Enduro Mountain bike race is to mountain bikers as the Masters golf tournament is to the PGA golfer.
Enduro mountain bike racing is akin to downhill skiing, except that the riders will race down 12 different runs for a time in enduro racing. The race covers two full days of racing. Like all stage races in cycling, the winner is the fastest overall (the least amount of time). These races are so competitive that many enduro races are decided within seconds. After this year’s racing, the men’s winner’s 2023 TDS Enduro Mountain bike race margin was 16 seconds. The 2022 and 2021 men’s race margin was just one second between first and second place. This year’s women’s champion was Amy Morrison of Carson City, Nevada. Her margin of victory was over 60 seconds.
This year we had very few injuries. We had a few lacerations, sprained shoulders, stiff necks, bruised ribs, and backs that all needed our attention. We were able to handle everything thrown at us.
The TDS Enduro medical team is made up of four MDs, two nurse practitioners, two physical therapists, and an EMT. This group of experts totaled over 100 years of emergency medicine and wilderness first aid training. Jon Pritchett runs the TDS Enduro Mountain bike medical team. Olivia Pritchett, Bouchier and Pritchett Family Medicine office manager, helps organize the medical team. The race medical staff includes MDs, FNP DPTs, and EMTs. Doctor Dan Goldsmith, MD, of Northern California Orthopedic Associates, is a sports medicine specialist in Grass Valley and an emergency department physician at SNMH. Adrian Knapp, RN, BSN, works at UC Davis medical center in the emergency department. Doctor Rob Bixler, MD, FAWM, has extensive wilderness first aid training and is the department chief at Urgent Care Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. Jed Colvin, FNP-C, practices at Bouchier and Pritchett Family Medical Clinic in Grass Valley and can ride the course almost as fast as the professionals on the hill. Retired OB/GYN and surgeon Richard Goddard, MD, comes in from his home in St. George, Utah, each year to get his fix of the trails on the ranch, myself (John Seivert, PT, DPT), and Jesse Dunbar, PT, DPT, MBA from Body Logic Physical Therapy provide wilderness first aide training and the care for acute musculoskeletal injuries. Trent Klingler, EMT from Reno, Nevada, rounded out the team. It truly does take a village to make an event world-class.
Local mountain bike rider and photographer Mike Oitzman was on hand again this year, capturing the event for Evil Bikes. You can see his fantastic action shots of this event at www.mikeoitzmanphotography.com and all the information needed to understand this intense enduro mountain bike racing culture by checking out the TDS website www.tdsenduro.com.
The Sanchez and Bartoli Family Affair
The Sanchez and Bartoli family and a core group of dedicated mountain bike racers spend endless amounts of time on the property throughout the year clearing trees, and poison oak, grooming trails, and doing whatever it takes to have this annual event take place. The family continues to do it because they love it. Three generations of Sanchez and Bartoli (Debbie’s Family) are on hand every year to witness the fantastic turnout of family, friends, bike geeks, bike racers, volunteers, and us locals that want to come out and see greatness. That greatness usually starts with family. Thanks again for a fantastic event.
John Seivert is a doctor of physical therapy and he has been practicing for 34 years. He opened Body Logic Physical Therapy in Grass Valley in 2001. He has been educating physical therapists since 1986. Contact him at bodylogic2011@ yahoo.com