Casey Sanchez was riding on the Nevada Union High School Mountain Bike Team in 2009 and 2010 when his dad (Ron Sanchez) wanted to help by building some trails so that Casey and his buddies had a place to ride their bikes. The timing was brilliant, as Ron had just purchased the property at the top of Osborn Hill Road in 2011. Ron called on several of the local mountain bikers in the community (Jason Moeschler, Mason Bond, and Mark Weir) to help build trails. By May 2012, those young men had created three separate runs and called it a stage race. That began the Sanchez family affair in outdoor adventure here in Grass Valley.

For two days (April 26 and 27) before the top pros in enduro mountain bike racing would arrive, the Team Semper Fi athletes, totaling over 20 athletes, would ascend upon the ranch for two days of advanced mountain bike training. These athletes were competing in their “Recovery Through Sport” program. These vets are all winners for pushing the envelope to stay fit and live a healthy lifestyle. The inspiration of these injured vets working so hard to succeed in a skill they didn’t have before their injury was impressive. Working with these veterans is always the highlight of my time at the ranch. I am also challenged riding these technical trails, and I find the camaraderie of these vets and talking about the riding is always empowering.

John Seivert is a doctor of physical therapy and he has been practicing for 34 years. He opened Body Logic Physical Therapy in Grass Valley in 2001. He has been educating physical therapists since 1986. Contact him at bodylogic2011@ yahoo.com