“Sit up straight, you hurt your back if you stay like that for too long!” Or you may have heard: “No wonder you have back pain, your posture is terrible!” “Keep your back straight when you lift and never bend and twist.” I could go on but I think you get the idea that we all have beliefs about our backs and necks and what causes them to get sore, achy or maybe just downright painful to move and we seek out medical care for the problem.
Research in ergonomics and body mechanics training
The field of ergonomics and its quest to help eliminate back and neck pain to the workforce has not done a very good job. All of us healthcare providers are doing our best to educate and train workers to lift and sit properly in the hope to eliminate injuries. There has also been a great deal of work in the advancement of adjustable desks, chairs, headsets, and so many more office and worksite equipment in the goal of eliminating injuries. Dolly’s and forklifts come in all sorts of shapes and sizes and truly have eliminated repetitive strain injuries. However, it’s not working. Why?
The answer isn’t simple due to the many variables involved. Industrialization has led to an explosion in back injuries and thus compensation dollars awarded. From 1956 to 1976, social security disability awards for low back problems increased by nearly 2,700%. No, that is not a typo. Currently the costs to treat workers with back and neck pain is not showing any improvements. The US and Canada spend more money than any other country in managing work related injuries even with a great deal of prevention programs in place.
A 2003 study investigating the effectiveness of an intensive education combined with low tech ergonomic intervention does not prevent low back pain in nurses. The study looked at 345 home care nurses, divided them up into two groups. The intervention group received weekly intensive education in body mechanics, patient transfers, lifting techniques, and use of low-tech ergonomic aids. The control group received a one-time only three-hour instructional meeting. The authors concluded that there was no difference in the number of reported back injuries in either group.
A 2009 systematic review of the effectiveness of physical and organizational ergonomic interventions on low back pain and neck pain found that there was low to moderate evidence that physical and ergonomic interventions were NOT more effective than no interventions on short- and long-term LBP and neck pain.
Yet further research looked at the postures of people that have low back or neck pain. Patients seeking out physical therapy services for back and neck pain during work duties have demonstrated overly protective postures, levels of muscle tension, apprehension, vigilance, distress, mood, and body image that can provide insights into behavioral responses and how people make sense of their pain experience.
Assessing the posture of people without back or neck pain
There is no evidence to support posture or movement screening for primary prevention of pain in the workplace. People come in so many different shapes and sizes with natural variations in spinal curves. Therefore, to teach a specific way to sit, lift, carry objects is not recommended.
A researcher from Curtin University in Perth, Western Australia, Diane Slater provided us with a few simple rules to follow when thinking about sitting and posture.
Seven key points to change the posture narrative
There is no “correct” posture.
There is no evidence that slouched sitting causes back pain, or that sitting up straight eliminates or prevents back pain.
Differences in postures are a fact of life.
There are natural variations in spinal curvatures, and there is no single spinal curvature strongly associated with pain.
Posture reflects beliefs and mood.
Posture can offer insights into a person’s emotions, thoughts, and body image.
It is safe to adopt more comfortable postures.
Comfortable postures vary between individuals.
The spine is robust and can be trusted.
Common warnings such as soreness, stiffness and general aching can lead to fear and protective movements.
Sitting is not dangerous.
Sitting down for more than 30 minutes in one position is not dangerous, nor should it be always avoided.
One size does not fit all.
Postural and movement screening does not prevent pain in the workplace.
Most importantly, preferred lifting styles are influenced by the naturally varying spinal curvatures, and advice to adopt a specific posture or to brace the core is not evidence based.
John Seivert is a doctor of physical therapy and he has been practicing for 34 years. He opened Body Logic Physical Therapy in Grass Valley in 2001. He has been educating physical therapists since 1986. Contact him at bodylogic2011@ yahoo.com