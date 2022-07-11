John Seivert: Running and Knee Osteoarthritis — Does running cause it or prevent it?

I get asked this question several times a week in my practice.

My answer varies depending on the patient’s age, musculoskeletal history, biomechanics, and exercise routine to maintain good general health.

As a DPT and a person with OA in the knees, I am a good one to ask. I have significant osteoarthritis (OA) in my knee joints; however, the OA is in the patellofemoral joints (PFJ), the kneecap gliding on the femur bone. My tibiofemoral joint, the larger two bones (Femur and Tibia) that make up most of the weight-bearing of the limb, are free of any OA.

When the tibia and femur have significant OA and patients go to physical therapy for their dysfunction, many patients achieve their goals. They can return to some activity level with less pain and more function. The golfers return to the links within 10-12 weeks and are delighted that the knee pain is gone.

When they don’t achieve the results in PT, and their pain is not eliminated or reduced significantly, a total knee replacement (TKR) or total knee arthroplasty (TKA) is a standard surgical treatment. The success rate of people undergoing a TKR is great. The outcomes demonstrate excellent results for most people when they “get their new knee.”

The exciting thing about this question I get asked repeatedly is that our shared beliefs are that running damages our knee joints, primarily that big joint called the tibiofemoral joint. I have found that many of my previous ultrarunner friends have already had their TKR. Does that mean that running causes OA? Of course not, because I treat many patients for their TKR rehab and they have never run a step in their lives. Many are pretty sedentary. So how can that be?

The Research on running and OA

Dr. James Alexander, from La Trobe Sports and Exercises Research Centre in Victoria, Australia, states: “Despite the fears that running is damaging to the knees and causes OA, recreational running does not have negative consequences on knee joint articular cartilage in runners with knee OA and may be beneficial for long term joint health.“

Only 3.5% of recreational runners have OA (knee or hip) compared with 10.2% of sedentary individuals. Dr. Alexander goes on to say: “However, a dose-response relationship may be present; 13.3% of elite or ex-elite runners (competitive professional athletes of an international level) had OA, a higher rate than seen in the recreational runners.”

Another expert in the field of Family Medicine from the University of Minnesota, Dr. William Roberts, states: “Among the lay public, running is often considered a cause of knee OA, and many people use this as an excuse not to run for fitness, even though knee OA may be more common in sedentary individuals.” He says there is no common conclusion regarding the risk of knee OA from running.

Lastly, a recent study done in September 2021 is a Systematic Review and Meta-analysis studying the effects of running on lower limb articular cartilage. You all know how excited I get when I can get my hands on a Systemic Review and Meta-analysis. It is at the top of the evidence and only reviews the best articles’ highest grade. It’s the real deal, and you must pay attention to these articles. This study looked at the changes of the articular cartilage of the knee joints before and after running. They used the MRI machine to get exact measurements of the cartilage. They found 43 research studies and looked at seven different characteristics of the articular cartilage. Their results: Despite conflicting evidence regarding pre-existing knee cartilage lesions, moderate evidence suggests that running does not lead to the formation of new lesions. Repeated running exposure did not cause changes to lower limb articular cartilage thickness or composition.

The take-home message is clear. Running does not cause knee joint or any other lower extremity joint OA if done recreationally. The intermittent loading of our lower extremity joints is essential for bone health. A sedentary lifestyle has consistently shown to be more problematic to our general health, and we now know it isn’t good for our knees either. If you are sedentary, you have a higher incidence of knee OA. Ex-athletes have a higher incidence of knee OA because the constant microtrauma to the articular cartilage adds up to OA.

I have had many microtraumas to my knees, and my story isn’t any different from many athletes I see in the clinic. Competing as a high school and college football player, then two decades of triathlons with several Ironman races under my belt followed by five years of ultramarathons created significant patellofemoral joint OA. Those repeated episodes of microtrauma over many years made enough knee OA to halt my running career in 2005. I found another sport that doesn’t hurt my knees and keeps me sane, and is a way to get my endorphin rush daily — cycling. It is a massive part of my life!

Stay active, keep moving and if your favorite activity is causing you pain, stop it. Find another activity and embrace it with enthusiasm.

John Seivert is a doctor of physical therapy and he has been practicing for 34 years. He opened Body Logic Physical Therapy in Grass Valley in 2001. He has been educating physical therapists since 1986. Contact him at bodylogic2011@ yahoo.com