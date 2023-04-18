Last fall, 2022, my health and wellness column featured a highly sophisticated topic, medical jargon gone awry. I had a great time researching the topic and writing the columns, and even received positive feedback on the articles. Last week, my neighbor asked me when I would repeat that column because he needed more funny stories. Here is medical jargon gone awry v2.0.

Here are a few terms I have heard in the clinic over the past few months. Patients commonly ask me if I have received their subscription for PT. They are trying to say, “Have you received my prescription or referral for PT.” Another patient stated that he would have a biopsy of his prostrate gland instead of his prostate gland. And an older man from England said that his articulate cartilage was worn off, and he would get a total knee. I carefully weaved into the conversation that he would benefit from a total knee arthroplasty (TKA) as his articular cartilage has severe damage, as seen on the MRI, and he is in good hands. He responded, “Articular, that’s an interesting way to say that.” I said nothing.

John Seivert is a doctor of physical therapy and he has been practicing for 34 years. He opened Body Logic Physical Therapy in Grass Valley in 2001. He has been educating physical therapists since 1986. Contact him at bodylogic2011@ yahoo.com