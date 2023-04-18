Last fall, 2022, my health and wellness column featured a highly sophisticated topic, medical jargon gone awry. I had a great time researching the topic and writing the columns, and even received positive feedback on the articles. Last week, my neighbor asked me when I would repeat that column because he needed more funny stories. Here is medical jargon gone awry v2.0.
Here are a few terms I have heard in the clinic over the past few months. Patients commonly ask me if I have received their subscription for PT. They are trying to say, “Have you received my prescription or referral for PT.” Another patient stated that he would have a biopsy of his prostrate gland instead of his prostate gland. And an older man from England said that his articulate cartilage was worn off, and he would get a total knee. I carefully weaved into the conversation that he would benefit from a total knee arthroplasty (TKA) as his articular cartilage has severe damage, as seen on the MRI, and he is in good hands. He responded, “Articular, that’s an interesting way to say that.” I said nothing.
John Murphy, MDLink, wrote in his May 2019 article, Patients’ mixed-up medical jargon will kill you — with laughter!
John had three spiritually-minded patients that made these statements. One termed her fibroids of the uterus as “fireballs of the Eucharist, “or a man’s macular degeneration as “immaculate generation,” and the patient described his creeping meningitis as “creeping meninjesus.”
Then there are all the misunderstandings because of poor hearing issues.
“You have a heart murmur” for “You are a hot mama.”
A 76-year-old patient proudly reported that his last autopsy was a year ago, and it tuned out fine. It was a colonoscopy.
A physician treating an older woman prescribed a vaginal suppository with instructions. The patient misunderstood the instructions and took the medication orally. She returned a week later, stating that the medications were not working.
Some call Alzheimer’s disease ‘all timers,’ as in ‘I don’t have all-timers; I think I have part-timer’s disease.’
Lastly, from Dr. Murphy, “A patient whom I had recently prescribed Viagra 50 mg PRN bumped into me in the hospital cafeteria. ‘Doc, I tried the 50-millimeter Viagra — it didn’t work!’ ‘Ok, well, try 100 millimeters,’ Dr. Murphy replied. Give em an inch, and they’ll take a yard.
- Sugar diabetes (Nurse interpretation: Diabetes mellitus)
- Goldbladder (Nurse interpretation: The gallbladder)
- Cadillac (Nurse interpretation: Cataract)
- Hispaniola Disease (Nurse interpretation: Histoplasmosis)
- Congenital Heart Failure (Nurse interpretation: Congestive Heart Failure)
- Tide n all (Nurse interpretation: Tylenol)
- Mind Grained (Nurse interpretation: Migraine)
- Va-jay-jay (Nurse interpretation: Vagina)
- Johnson (Nurse interpretation: Penis)
- Ammonia (Nurse interpretation: Pneumonia)
- Contraception (Nurse interpretation: conception)
- Heart palpations (Nurse interpretation: Heart palpitations)
The Funniest Medical Terms and Their Redneck Definitions
In Lafayette, Louisiana, radio station 97.3, The Dawg had fun poking fun at this topic of poorly understood medical terms.
Artery — The study of paintings
Bacteria — Back door to the cafeteria
Barium — What doctors do when patients die
Benign — What you be after you be eight
Caesarean Section — A neighborhood in Rome
Cat scan — Searching for kitty
Cauterize — Made eye contact with her
Coma — A punctuation mark
Fester — Quicker than someone else
Impotent — Distinguished, well known
Labor pain — Getting hurt at work
Medical staff — A doctor’s cane
Pelvis — Second cousin to Elvis
Post Operative — A letter carrier
Rectum — Nearly killed him
Terminal Illness — Getting sick at the airport
Urine — Opposite of you’re out
Share this list with a loved one. Better yet, turn it into a pop quiz. Once you have read a few, the answers can reveal themselves. Which one(s) made you laugh the most?
John Seivert is a doctor of physical therapy and he has been practicing for 34 years. He opened Body Logic Physical Therapy in Grass Valley in 2001. He has been educating physical therapists since 1986. Contact him at bodylogic2011@ yahoo.com