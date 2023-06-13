A couple years ago, one of my cycling buddies, Rick Kalb, who is a team member of the Body Logic PT / Sierra Express Racing Team, told me about a great book he had just finished. He loved it so much that he had to tell me about it while riding at our winter team training camp in Solvang, California. He prefaced his excitement by saying, “I know you know all the stuff in this book, but you should read it because it’s just so valuable, and you could share it with your patients.”
I read it, and I loved it, and yes, I have recommended this book to dozens of patients over the past year. Younger Next Year, by Chris Crowley and Henry Lodge, MD, is a wonderfully written book and a template for becoming younger next year, regardless of your age. If you decide to pick up a copy, I assure you that you will laugh out loud repeatedly as the writings from Chris Crowley, the “patient” in the book, keep it real. Here is a short, concise highlight from this book, Harry’s Rules. Following these rules can make you younger next year.
Rule 1: Exercise six days a week for the rest of your life. This first rule can put many people off right from the start. However, so much research supports this claim that there is no compromise in getting younger next year. When we exercise, we turn back the biological clock of cellular decay. Slowing aging in all our body systems creates new cellar growth, improved function, and a sense of well-being. Exercise is the healthy stress we want to put onto our bodies. The more intermittent stress (i.e., exercise) we put on our body, the better it can deal with the daily stresses of work and home duties. For example, a few weeks ago, I participated in two mountain bike races on the same weekend. Since my training leading up to this doubleheader was quite vigorous leading up to the masochistic weekend, I could come home on Sunday afternoon and do several hours of yard work and household chores. My training program gave me the ability to have energy reserves to stay active and continue to function for the rest of the day instead of lying on the couch and drinking beer. I did that later after the outside of the house was looking spiffy. Exercise also seems to turn on the switch in our brains to crave more nutritious foods instead of crap.
Rule 2: Do serious aerobic exercise four days a week for the rest of your life. This rule is the most important in keeping our body systems functioning well. If we think of how aerobic exercise improves our heart, lungs, brain, muscles, joints, spine, and every tissue in our body, it is no wonder we can think of exercise as the best way to improve circulation. So many ailments are a problem of the circulation systems in our body. Improve the blood circulation in our bodies, and most cardiocirculatory diseases improve.
Rule 3: Do serious weight strength training, with weights, two days a week for the rest of your life. This rule is even more important to us over the age of fifty. Women with osteopenia and osteoporosis can benefit significantly from a supervised weight training program that progressively increases the loads onto the musculoskeletal system. Spinal fractures in women with osteoporosis over fifty is a common diagnosis seen in every PT practice in town. However, treating osteoporosis before a fracture is critical to a healthy spine.
I said to a sixty-five-year-old woman once, “Ya know, when we’re in our twenties, we can get away with exercising a couple of days a week, the thirties and forties, maybe a few times a week, but once we hit our fifties, if we aren’t exercising six days a week we are going to have major health issues that will creep into our lives.”
Rule 4: Spend less than you make. This rule is a massive change in direction from everything we have talked about thus far. Exercise to spending habits, how does this fit in? The research tells us that people with the least amount of financial stress in their lives are the happiest and healthiest. If you are financially secure, you have time to exercise and spend time with friends and family.
Rule 5: Quite eating crap! Obesity is rampant in the US. The latest data states that the US is ranked 10th out of 185 countries in obesity. The US population has a 36.2% obesity rate. Globally, the prevalence of obesity has more than doubled since 1980, with an estimated 650 million people obese. As we age, it takes longer to rid our bodies of all the poisons from the lousy food we eat. We spend the most money on healthcare, and the surgeries related to our unhealthy way of life is the highest of any country in the world.
Maintaining a healthy diet is my biggest challenge. I love sweets, anything chocolate, and ice-cold IPAs. GUESS WHAT HAPPENS when I experiment and stop my nightly beer for a few weeks? Yeah, I drop a few pounds, and my sleep scores from my OURA ring data are stellar. Dang, sometimes my cravings for knowledge from my OURA ring body data (i.e., resting heart rate, heart rate variability, temperature, sleep metrics, respiration rate, …) can tell me the obvious, quit eating and drinking foods with zero nutritional value.
Rule 6: Care. Going out of your way to care about things is healthy for you. Being engaged in activities, taking care of the house, the lawn, the pets, belongings, and most importantly, each other. I love it when a patient says, “I’m a perfectionist. I will do everything as best as possible.” I then ask them to show me their exercise routine. They needed help remembering the exercises even though I had them take pictures of the exercises with their cell phone and printed hand-outs. I will then ask them what they think they need to do to remember to do the exercises and how to do them. Most people get it by the second visit. I won’t fix anybody if there isn’t a care in the world to get better on their own.
Rule 7: Connect and commit. Regular communication is vital for everyone. Whether it is your colleagues at work, buddies at the gym, friends in the camera club, or family, regular connections are crucial to living a healthy and happy life. Sing along with me as we all sing the song, don’t worry, be happy, by Bobby McFerrin. Then call a family member and say, “I just wanted to call and tell you that I love you.”
John Seivert is a doctor of physical therapy and he has been practicing for 34 years. He opened Body Logic Physical Therapy in Grass Valley in 2001. He has been educating physical therapists since 1986. Contact him at bodylogic2011@yahoo.com