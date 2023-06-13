Seivert.jpg

John Seivert

 File photo

A couple years ago, one of my cycling buddies, Rick Kalb, who is a team member of the Body Logic PT / Sierra Express Racing Team, told me about a great book he had just finished. He loved it so much that he had to tell me about it while riding at our winter team training camp in Solvang, California. He prefaced his excitement by saying, “I know you know all the stuff in this book, but you should read it because it’s just so valuable, and you could share it with your patients.”

I read it, and I loved it, and yes, I have recommended this book to dozens of patients over the past year. Younger Next Year, by Chris Crowley and Henry Lodge, MD, is a wonderfully written book and a template for becoming younger next year, regardless of your age. If you decide to pick up a copy, I assure you that you will laugh out loud repeatedly as the writings from Chris Crowley, the “patient” in the book, keep it real. Here is a short, concise highlight from this book, Harry’s Rules. Following these rules can make you younger next year.

John Seivert is a doctor of physical therapy and he has been practicing for 34 years. He opened Body Logic Physical Therapy in Grass Valley in 2001. He has been educating physical therapists since 1986. Contact him at bodylogic2011@yahoo.com