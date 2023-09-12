Seivert.jpg

John Seivert

 File photo

Flying with neck and or back pain creates a great deal of anxiety. I have recently had the opportunity to do just that. A recent bucket list photography trip to Tanzania and then to Paris created some pain in my back and neck. Three flights over ten hours in an airplane seat isn’t comfortable. I know, poor me, I had to fly to Africa, and then Europe for a vacation isn’t going to get much sympathy. However, I was doing this for you, my readers, so I can share how to manage the best you can in those airplane seats. There, now I feel better. Here are some travel tips for flying with back pain.

Seven things to do before your flight