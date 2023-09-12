Flying with neck and or back pain creates a great deal of anxiety. I have recently had the opportunity to do just that. A recent bucket list photography trip to Tanzania and then to Paris created some pain in my back and neck. Three flights over ten hours in an airplane seat isn’t comfortable. I know, poor me, I had to fly to Africa, and then Europe for a vacation isn’t going to get much sympathy. However, I was doing this for you, my readers, so I can share how to manage the best you can in those airplane seats. There, now I feel better. Here are some travel tips for flying with back pain.
Seven things to do before your flight
Stay on top of your exercise routine. Staying fit is the most critical thing you can do to ward off pain related to flying. Arrive at the gate so you have time to stretch. Focus on spinal mobility stretches, hamstrings, calf, and quad stretches before boarding. Travelers commonly comment on me while rolling on the floor doing spinal twists and cobra’s (back extension) stretches. I mostly hear things like, “Wow, that feels good. I should do that.” I agree and leave it at that. If I tell them I’m a PT, which I have stopped doing, it usually turns into a lengthy consultation about their particular problem, and my routine is interrupted as they want help with their list of problems.
Pack lightly. This is the most critical strategy one can do to prevent low back pain from traveling. More lower back and shoulder injuries are related to pulling, lifting, and pushing luggage around from the ground to the overhead bin.
Keep your medications on hand. This goes without saying: Be prepared and be innovative.
Bring a doctor’s note/contact the airline about your diagnosis. This is a good idea only if you are dealing with a recent and significant back problem, such as a spinal surgery or acute flare-up. Contacting the airlines can help get an early boarding pass, a seat with ample leg room, and a wheelchair available to board. The MD note could explain using a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) unit for pain control to get through security quickly.
Schedule smart. Travel when the flight is less full so you can get up and move around more quickly.
Book that aisle seat.
- (If flying domestically like Southwest Airlines, pay the extra fee to get early check-in. You will likely get an A group boarding pass). There is a rumor that this early bird check-in could be going away.
Pack your neck and back pillows. You can never have enough padding, no matter where you put it.
Top ten ways to stay less painful while flying
Load luggage in the overhead bin slowly. Someone might jump in and help you load your luggage if you slow down. If not, take the bag from the floor to the backrest of the aisle seat and then to the overhead bin. Do the same process in reverse when departing the plane.
Move around regularly. Aisle seats are the best seats in the house. You can move around virtually as much as you like. I spend a lot of time stretching my hamstrings with my foot on the seat and backward bending in the aisle several times in long flights. Other stretching areas are the aisle while walking to the bathroom, the flight attendants’ quarters, and the bulkhead area.
Recline the seat (slowly). A reclined seat with an angle between the femur bone and trunk greater than 130 degrees decreases the intra-discal pressure by up to 30%. This will help keep your hips and pelvis loose by repeatedly crossing your legs back and forth. That is only for us that are under 5 foot 8 inches.
Unload/traction your back. While seated with the seat belt on. Push down on the armrests to stretch the lower back. Push for 5-10 second intervals as needed.
Use your pillows and keep moving them around. There is no “one way” to support your back with pillows. However, I still have patients telling me they use a lumbar roll (small tube-like foam pillow) in the small of their back to “support the curve” and eliminate slouching. There is no medical evidence that slouching causes low back pain. However, if you slouch for extended periods, you may have pain. My first alternate pillow position is sit on it. This will put your ischial tuberosities (sit bones) slightly higher than your knees, lowering disc pressure and allowing for a good option in sitting for long periods. Keep moving and remember, “Your best posture is your next posture.”
Alternate between heat and ice. Your best travel heat packs are ThermaCare, and you can buy several gel ice packs that are great when traveling. Bring a few gallon-sized Ziploc bags and get ice from the flight attendant for an instant ice pack.
Wear compression stockings (knee highs). This has become popular amongst traveling endurance athletes to minimize deep vein thrombosis (DVT) risk. Studies show the gear has little to no effect on athletic performance, but some people swear by it. The evidence for faster recovery is better, but more is needed to make a difference for weekend warriors.
Use layover time to walk and stretch. Don’t get off the plane and sit in the seats at your next gate. Get moving, remember my mantra, “movement is medicine.”
Bring something to keep you entertained positively and healthily. Great novels for reading, listening to upbeat healing music, or getting involved with your work on a laptop computer are all things that keep your mind occupied on a task and not your pain.
Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your flight. The dry circulated air on airplanes can be dehydrating. Drinking plenty of water allows you to stay hydrated enough that you must urinate several times on a long flight. That is a twofold winner; one is that you have to get up and move, and the other is that you are keeping your body hydrated properly.
I could go on and on as I have LBP and bilateral knee pain and utilized all of these strategies. They work. I will schedule more international flights in 2024 to ensure my recommendations are genuine. Happy Trails to all of you traveling in the Fall of 2023 and next year, 2024.
John Seivert is a doctor of physical therapy and he has been practicing for 34 years. He opened Body Logic Physical Therapy in Grass Valley in 2001. He has been educating physical therapists since 1986. Contact him at bodylogic2011@yahoo.com