About a month ago, while reading and reviewing the latest research on managing chronic low back pain, I found several research articles on the benefits of mindfulness in managing chronic low back pain. The long-term effects of using mindfulness far exceeded many approaches currently used in healthcare. Then I pulled up the peer-reviewed American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) monograph titled, Current concepts of orthopaedic physical therapy: lower quadrant and found that using Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) activities is very effective in providing pain relief for patients experiencing stress as a comorbidity. And who doesn’t have stress if you have been dealing with back pain for months, if not years?
While reading these papers and getting excited about this topic of MBSR, which is pretty much a new term for me, I yelled out to my wife, who was in the kitchen, “Hey Rox, I think I’m going to do my next article on Mindfulness and how it can help treat patients with low back pain.”
“What the &*#% do you know about mindfulness?” she blurted out, laughing.
“Well, it’s in the APTA monograph just published in 2021 as one of the effective ways of treating chronic LBP.” I followed with authority as I walked into the kitchen.
“Huh, no kidding, I've been using mindfulness in my practice and on myself since the 1980s. I started reading the papers from Dr. Jon Kabat-Zin from the University of Massachusetts Medical Center.” She says with her palms and hands open as if to say – this news is so old.
“Holy cow, that’s who is quoted in the APTA monograph," I say with incredulous laughter. "Yeah, his research demonstrates the effects are as good as using other forms of therapy and can be better than medications.”
Roxanna then proceeds to say what so many of us in healthcare have witnessed, "Isn't it interesting that ideas start as ‘witchcraft’ and then become mainstream and finally are validated by randomized controlled trials (RCTs) before the medical community accepts it as being ‘valid’.”
This is a common rite of passage for many therapeutic procedures that make it into mainstream healthcare.
Research on Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR)
Mindfulness based stress reduction is the use of many forms of meditation and movement-based practices such as yoga. In 2016 in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), researchers assessed the effects of MBSR on chronic low back pain. They compared MBSR and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to usual care. According to the study, the focus of the CBT group was to change pain-related thoughts and behaviors, while the MBSR training focused on mindfulness meditation and yoga. They recruited 342 patients with chronic LBP from multiple cities to participate in the study. The authors found that both the CBT and MBSR group were able to relieve pain equally, and both groups improved more than with usual care. This study helps us understand that for many patients with chronic LBP who need some form of psychosocial intervention, MBSR can be used instead of CBT if it is unavailable. This is advantageous to healthcare providers that treat patients with chronic LBP because CBT requires extensive training to be appropriately administered. In contrast, the process of becoming certified in MBSR is much simpler. You don’t have to find a therapist that is trained in MBSR to participate in guided meditation techniques. Several RCTs have evaluated the efficacy of smartphone app-based MBSR and showed good results. There are many more randomized controlled trials (RCTs) in the literature demonstrating the benefits of meditation on our health and well-being.
Top-down or bottom-up therapies
Psychosocial or trauma therapies are often described into one of two distinct categories: top-down or bottom-up. These terms refer to the emphasis of treatment or activity in targeting two different brain regions. Traditional talk-based Psychotherapy and most cognitive-oriented trauma-focused therapies are viewed as top-down. If you have a shrink, you are using top-down therapy. These top-down therapies work on the part of the brain that deals with logic and reason. Meditation is also a top-down therapy; its benefit is creating mindfulness and calming the nervous system.
Body-based or somatically driven interventions have been characterized as bottom-up therapies. These involve most forms of exercise, rhythmic movements, and deep relaxed breathing. These bottom-up therapies directly affect the brain's 'feeling' centers (limbic system). I am a 90% bottom-up mindfulness therapy utilizer. The calmness I achieve after a solo bike ride in the mountains is my medicine. No drug can give me a high as rewarding as a ride on my bike. Pediatric physical therapists work with children that have diagnoses such as sensory integration disorder, autism, or ADHD. Sensory integration is used to treat these conditions because of their body movement based sensory treatments. Sensory integration is a bottom-up therapy as it is treating three basic senses: tactile, vestibular, and proprioception. These kids love being moved, with heavy pressure on them and in a rhythmical manner from swings and harnesses. The treatments are comforting to the child while providing graded exposures to movement. Let’s examine what meditation activities (top-down) look like to different people. My wife’s time outside in the garden for hours is her meditative state. I can accomplish a calming body by doing deep breathing or box breathing. Box breathing (breath in 4 seconds, hold 4 seconds, breath out 4 seconds, hold 4 seconds, repeat X times) has great benefits of calming the nervous system by stimulating vagal nerve activity, slowing the heart rate, and decreasing the breath rate. I do this when I have a hard time trying to fall asleep. About the time I think, this is stupid; this isn't doing anything – I wake, and it's morning.
The different types of meditation
There are many forms of meditation. Not all meditation is done while sitting in lotus with our spine straight up, closed eyes, and hands in their classic meditation posture. Mindfulness exercises can be as simple as being in a comfortable posture, usually sitting and thinking about your breath, observations, awareness, listening, and appreciation. This last one, appreciation, can be described in various forms of gratitude. Some people write a gratitude list and express their gratitude’s in thought and prayer.
My meditation is sitting in a recliner with a cup of coffee while I recite a prayer or read a daily meditation. I cannot yet meditate with a clear mind and be totally present with my body. My mind is going at 100 mph, and no matter how hard I try and put on the brakes to shut it down, it keeps going down the hill at breakneck speeds. So, I don't fight it. I switched to bottom-up therapy and did breathing exercises. My body must concentrate on breathing activity, and I find calmness. My wife’s top-down meditation is meditating on a spiritual passage, and her bottom-up therapy is a mindful movement such as Pilates or yoga.
Who knew that your meditation could help your back pain? My wife and the APTA.