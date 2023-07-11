Seivert.jpg

John Seivert

 File photo

I get asked this question regularly. For the most part, the answer to that question can be — Yes. However, I need to unpack this loaded question with a bit of research on running shoes and all the material, sole thickness of the heel and mid-foot, drop in millimeters from the heel to forefoot, pronation wedges/stability, wider toe boxes, and the list goes on and on.

In 2009 a couple of French ultrarunners developed a new shoe with extremely thick cushioning called the Hoka. This breed of shoes has caught on like wildfire due primarily to anecdotal evidence that runners were running longer and farther with fewer injuries. In the past four years, several records have been broken by runners wearing the soft-bottomed shoe by Nike called the Vaporfly. So, with the records being broken and many of the shoe companies creating their version of the Maximalist type of shoe, I find the real question that should be asked for 99.9 percent of runners: Does the cushioning in your trainers protect you from shin splints, stress fractures, patellar tendonitis, or any other impact-linked running injuries?

John Seivert is a doctor of physical therapy and he has been practicing for 34 years. He opened Body Logic Physical Therapy in Grass Valley in 2001. He has been educating physical therapists since 1986. Contact him at bodylogic2011@yahoo.com