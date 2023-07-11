I get asked this question regularly. For the most part, the answer to that question can be — Yes. However, I need to unpack this loaded question with a bit of research on running shoes and all the material, sole thickness of the heel and mid-foot, drop in millimeters from the heel to forefoot, pronation wedges/stability, wider toe boxes, and the list goes on and on.
In 2009 a couple of French ultrarunners developed a new shoe with extremely thick cushioning called the Hoka. This breed of shoes has caught on like wildfire due primarily to anecdotal evidence that runners were running longer and farther with fewer injuries. In the past four years, several records have been broken by runners wearing the soft-bottomed shoe by Nike called the Vaporfly. So, with the records being broken and many of the shoe companies creating their version of the Maximalist type of shoe, I find the real question that should be asked for 99.9 percent of runners: Does the cushioning in your trainers protect you from shin splints, stress fractures, patellar tendonitis, or any other impact-linked running injuries?
The question of preventing running injuries with shoes that had become larger and softer was the origin of the barefoot running craze. In 2009 Christopher McDougall’s bestselling book, Born to Run, responded to the shoe dilemma. The author had been experiencing years of pain from running. After seeing countless medical professionals, he found himself in the clinic of a Harvard Researcher and physical therapist, Dr. Irene Davis. While working with Dr. Davis, he embarked on a routine of barefoot running. His story is quite remarkable as he returned to running completely symptom-free and credits it to changing how he ran from a heel striker to a midfoot striker and landing softer to lessen the stresses on his lower limbs. Most importantly, he could show that barefoot running had been shared among people on Earth for hundreds, if not thousands, of years.
The Hoka shoe was the first company to completely change how running shoes were made. The Maximalist or soft-bottomed shoe responded to the minimalist or barefoot running movement. Now one could walk into any running shoe store and purchase a soft-bottomed shoe. And with the current research supporting this type of shoe in limiting running injuries, they will be here for a while.
The research on soft-bottomed shoes
A recent study published in the European Journal of Sports Science by Laurent Malisoux performed a randomized control study to assess the effects of soft-bottom shoes on running injuries. Doctor Malisoux has been credited as being exceptional at creating randomized controlled studies with minimal bias. The study compared 848 healthy runners into two groups. The runners had distinctively different running shoes that looked and felt identical. However, they would perform very differently, and the subjects could not tell the difference. This study had half the shoes with soft cushioning, and the other half had firmer foam. The runners were to run for six months on their new experimental shoes and report on their injuries. The initial results, published in 2020, found that those given the firmer shoes were fifty-two percent more likely to develop an injury during the follow-up period. However, the force-sensing treadmill test showed that the softer cushioned shoes had higher impact loads on the runners’ lower extremities.
The key to the riddle is that when wearing a softer cushioned shoe, the initial impact allows the forces to be dissipated through the softer cushioning and less stress the runner’s body feels.
What is the best running shoe?
That is like asking for the best bike, car, pickleball, or tennis racquet. There is no best shoe. There are some expensive shoes. Research tells us that runners who buy the most expensive shoes have the most injuries. If you return to the barefoot runners that don’t have pain or lagging injury, they will buy the most inexpensive minimalist type of shoe to have them when they see the sign, “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” It is all about personal preference and how it feels on your foot. Try on several shoes for the events you intend to participate in. Walk around in them for several minutes in the store or run around the block outside, if they let you, and assess how they feel. The three specialty stores mentioned below can look at your gait with the shoes on and off and tell you if they are good shoes for you. Most importantly, buying the shoe that feels the best is essential, not what looks the best.
Where do I go to buy my next pair of running shoes?
We are lucky to have three specific shoe stores with exceptional, knowledgeable staff to help you get your first or one-hundredth-and-counting running shoes. Empire Shoes on Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley has been in business for twenty-six years. Richard Charnley, the owner, and his staff have a wealth of knowledge and can help you get into the right shoe. Leatrice and Mark Erickson, owners of Trkac Specialty Running Store on McKnight Way next to Target, is a high-end running shoe store with decades of experience fitting and problem-solving the running shoe arena. Also working in the store are Leatrice and Mark’s daughter Trieste and son-in-law Jack Belmont doing a great job helping clients find the right shoe or running attire. Jill and Jason Auld, owners of Mountain Recreation and their staff of outdoor enthusiasts, are exceptionally skilled in getting you into the right running shoe or hiking shoe. Mountain Recreation has been in business since 2000, located at 491 East Main Street in Grass Valley.
See you on the trails, and I’ll be the cyclist calling out, “On your left,” as I ride by and offer up a high five.
John Seivert is a doctor of physical therapy and he has been practicing for 34 years. He opened Body Logic Physical Therapy in Grass Valley in 2001. He has been educating physical therapists since 1986. Contact him at bodylogic2011@yahoo.com