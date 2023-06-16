We all make mistakes: it’s only human. Sometimes, however, we’re not aware of these errors until we experience the consequences ... and the same is true when training our dogs. Training mistakes, especially if they’re repeated over and over, can lead to behavior problems or even emotional distress.
Here are some of the most common training mistakes, according to Animal Behaviorist Dr. Karen London.
Delayed or inconsistent treat delivery
We need to remember that dogs associate rewards with the behavior that immediately preceded it: that means you need to deliver your treat reward within seconds. If you ask your dog to sit and she does, but she jumps up on you before you give her the treat, she associates the jumping behavior with the reward.
You also need to avoid associating the reward with the wrong kind of good behavior. Let’s say you’re training your dog to come when called: she comes running, and then darts around your feet, at which point you give her the treat. She’s likely to associate the action of running around with the reward, when what you’re really trying to do is encourage reliable recall. Make it crystal-clear what behavior you’re rewarding: many trainers use a clicker or even a word like “Yes!” at the exact moment the dog does what they want, then immediately give her the treat. That way, she understands what behavior earned her the goodie.
Punishing undesirable behavior
Repeated studies show that dogs tend to respond to physical punishment with stress, fear, and even aggression. Whether we’re talking about severe forms of punishment like hitting or the use of shock collars, or milder reprimands such as yelling or leash-jerking, dogs suffer negative effects. All these methods for behavior control may give you short-term results — the dog stops barking or stops jumping on you — in the long term, can make a dog’s behavior much worse. It also damages the human-animal bond, which can cause the dog to develop a negative association with the punisher. You may think you’re curing the negative behavior, while in fact punishment almost always worsens the dog’s anxiety and agitation, and negatively impacts his ability to learn.
Punishing good behavior
It may seem like a no-brainer to advise you not to punish good behavior, but you’d be surprised how many times this happens. In psychological terms, it’s called “positive punishment,” and here’s how it happens: you call your dog to come, then subject him to something unpleasant like a bath or nail trim. What you’ve done is not just discourage the dog from performing the good behavior of coming when called, you may actually be “poisoning” the signal by teaching him to associate a cue such as “come” with something disagreeable.
Reinforcing poor behavior
This is another thing that can happen accidentally. For instance, you’re trying to teach your dog not to jump up on people. Unfortunately, what often happens is that the guest being jumped on reinforces the behavior by sweet-talking or petting the dog, which in effects “rewards” the dog for the bad behavior. Instead, the next time you have a visitor, leash your pup and don’t allow her to jump, or put her in another room until your friend is inside. The same goes for leash-pulling: you can inadvertently reward this irritating behavior by allowing the dog to pull you in the direction he wants to go, rather than where you want to go. A better solution is to stop immediately until the leash relaxes, or turn away from him and walk in the other direction without jerking the leash.
Giving contradictory or inconsistent cues
Clear communication isn’t important just for humans: it’s also crucial when you’re communicating with your dog. Misunderstandings can end up confusing your dog about what she should or shouldn’t do . . . after all, you’re trying to communicate with a different species! If, for instance, your verbal cue for recall is “come,” you’ll only confound your dog by switching it to something like, “come on, girl” or “here.” By the same token, if you always say “lie down,” don’t arbitrarily change it to “on the floor.”
Bribing rather than reinforcing
Reinforcement is when the dog performs a behavior and experiences something positive (such as receiving a treat). When you reinforce a behavior, you’re making it more likely for it to occur in the future. Bribery, on the other hand, is a promise of something good if a behavior is performed. For instance, bribery is asking your dog to do something like sit, then when she doesn’t do it, dangling a treat and giving her the command to sit again. This often results in a dog who will only do something if she’s shown the goods up front.
Training your dog isn’t easy, but doing it wrong can have some very unwelcome consequences for you both.