Author’s Note: I want to express my gratitude to everyone who reached out to express their sorrow at the passing of my beloved dog Joey. While my heart remains broken, your words touched me deeply, and I will be forever grateful for your kindness and compassion.
After a delightfully cooler beginning to summer, we’re back to sizzling once again. And once again, we’re hearing appalling stories of dogs being left in cars while their caretaker “runs into the store for just a second.” Unfortunately, that “just a second” often turns into many minutes, resulting in a dog suffering horribly when they can’t escape the heat.
As with humans, overheating in dogs can be lethal. It begins with heat stress, when your dog will probably look for shade, become restless, and may appear to have trouble breathing. Next comes heat exhaustion, accompanied by excessive and faster-than-normal panting, dehydration, drooling, and/or dry, gray, purple, or bluish gums.
Heatstroke follows, signaled by vomiting and diarrhea that progresses to bloody stool and vomit as a result of internal bleeding. Vital organs begin to be affected, after which the dog can suffer acute collapse, shock, disorientation or delirium, seizures, coma, and death.
If you suspect heatstroke, immediately move your dog to a shaded, cool environment. Place wet towels over the back of the neck, armpits, and groin, and wet the ear flaps and paws with cool water. Aim a fan at the wet areas to speed up evaporative cooling. If possible, measure the rectal temperature: most dogs with heatstroke have body temperatures greater than 105°F. Most importantly, get your dog to the closest veterinary clinic immediately.
Preventing heatstroke is the key to protecting your dog. As a general rule, avoid walking your dog when it’s 90 degrees or hotter. If it’s humid, the danger increases, because wet, heavy air makes panting less effective at evaporating moisture. Always make sure your dog has plenty of cool, clean water, and access to shade. Never leave dogs alone in a garage or other enclosed area, and keep them inside on especially hot days. Don’t walk your dog on sand, concrete or other hot surfaces: a good rule of thumb is that if a surface is too hot for you to walk barefoot, it’s too hot for your dog.
But heatstroke isn’t the only summertime danger.
One threat you may not have thought of is sunburn. The exposed areas on a dog’s body like the nose, or areas with less fur like the belly, are especially vulnerable. Obviously, if you’ve shaved your dog—which I strongly discourage unless it’s for medical reasons—he’ll suffer sunburn much more easily. If you know your dog is at risk, there are sunscreens on the market specially formulated for dogs.
Summer is also the prime season for all kinds of insects that can endanger your dog. Lyme disease, transmitted through the bite of the Western Black-Legged Tick, is a serious problem in this area. Typically, a dog infected with Lyme will experience fever, lethargy, loss of appetite, lameness, and joint swelling. Left untreated, the disease can progress to kidney failure and cardiac problems, which can be fatal.
It’s important to protect your dog from ticks as much as possible by using flea-and-tick preventatives, which are available without a prescription. You also need to remove any ticks you find on your dog, which means doing a close exam on your pup after walks in grassy or weedy areas. At your home, keep grass as short as possible, and cut down weeds in outlying areas of your yard.
Poisonous snakes and spiders also abound in our foothills and valleys. Rattlesnake bites are the most common injury in dogs, and while dogs usually survive, a bite can cause death. Most rattlesnake bites occur on either the head or face, or the extremities of your pet like feet and legs. These painful bites will cause swelling, sometimes extreme, and tissue destruction from the venom. They can also cause central nervous system damage, including full or partial movement impairment or paralysis. It’s critical that you get your dog to a veterinarian right away . . . but call first, as not every vet has antivenom on hand.
While a canine rattlesnake vaccine exists, opinions about it vary widely. Most experts agree it may give you more time to get veterinary treatment, although a vaccinated dog will likely still need antivenom after being bitten. I’ve always vaccinated my dogs, simply because I’ve lived in high-rattlesnake-danger areas, but the best bet is to consult with your vet.
Water can carry its own type of danger. Dogs can swallow salt water when swimming in the ocean; while this won’t be toxic unless they gulp large amounts, sea water can can irritate a dog’s GI tract. Even fresh water can cause problems, mostly in the form of bacteria and parasites. Giardia and Leptospirosis are the most common water-borne diseases, and can trigger extreme diarrhea and vomiting. If your dog exhibits these symptoms after they’ve been swimming or playing in a lake or stream, your vet can order a fecal test to confirm the diagnosis and begin treatment.
But don’t let worries about all these risks keep you from enjoying time in the great outdoors with your dog. Summer will be gone before you know it!
Joan Merriam lives in Nevada City with her Maine Coon cat Indy, the abiding spirits of her beloved Golden Retrievers Joey and Casey, in whose memory this column is named. You can reach Joan at joan@joanmerriam.com. Visit the Therapy Animals of Nevada CountyFacebook page . . . and if you’re looking for a new dog, reach out to Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue.