Cancer.
It’s the word that no pet owner ever wants to hear ... but sadly, it’s a word that I’ve just heard about my beloved 13-year-old dog Joey. It came as a complete shock: except for the persistent little cough he’s had for the last 18 months (a chest x-ray at the time showed absolutely nothing), he seemed fine. Until the cough got worse, and a new x-ray at the beginning of May showed a malignant mass on his lung.
He’s not alone: over half of dogs over the age of 10 will develop cancer, which is now the leading cause of death in dogs older than 2 years.
That’s the bad news. The good news is that cancer is not a death sentence: 50% of all canine cancers are treatable if they’re caught early. (One more reason to make sure your dog has annual veterinary wellness checkups.)
So, what exactly is cancer?
Put simply, cancer is a disease in which abnormal cells divide and grow uncontrollably. Cancers can be either malignant (fast-growing, often invading surrounding tissue and metastasizing — spreading — to other organs) or benign (very slow-growing and non-invasive.).
Dogs can develop many of the same types of cancers as humans: internal cancers such as lung, kidney, liver, bladder, and brain, as well as external cancers like melanoma... (Interestingly, dogs are the only non-human mammals that can develop aggressive prostate cancer.) While there’s no absolute causal link for every type of cancer, studies have shown exposure to certain environmental toxins such as cigarette smoke, pesticides, herbicides, and air and water pollution can contribute to the development of cancers in both humans and dogs.
There are also a multitude of studies showing that spay and neuter can cut down or even eliminate the occurrence of some cancers: the earlier you spay your female dog, the less likely she is to develop mammary cancers; for male dogs, neutering can deter or block testicular and prostate cancers.
Let’s look at the most common types of cancers in dogs.
- Lymphoma often appears as swollen lymph nodes under the jaw, in front of the shoulders, or behind the knees, although it can also attack lymph nodes in the chest or abdomen. Generally, this type of cancer is considered highly treatable.
- Mast Cell Tumors are growths that typically form on the skin and can range from completely benign to highly aggressive. Surgical removal is necessary, and unless the cancer has spread to multiple sites, prognosis is excellent.
- Osteosarcoma is the most common and most deadly bone cancer in dogs, as it spreads extremely rapidly to the lungs, lymph nodes, and other bones. Amputation of the affected limb followed by chemotherapy is usually recommended, but even so, most victims of this cancer seldom live longer than three years.
- Mammary gland carcinoma is more widespread in unspayed female dogs. While many of these cancers can be cured with surgical removal, half of malignant masses will be fatal.
- Hemangiosarcoma is one of the worst and most-feared types of cancers in dogs. When it attacks the spleen, it’s also one of the most stealthy: dogs with splenic hemangiosarcoma rarely show any signs of illness until the tumor ruptures, causing acute blood loss, collapse, shock, and death. This can occur so suddenly that there’s little time to get the dog to emergency care.
Purebred dogs are especially prone to cancer, primarily because of inbreeding: it’s estimated the one-quarter of all purebred dogs will die of cancer. Some breeds are more prone to cancers than others. For instance, Golden Retrievers, Bernese Mountain dogs, and German Shepherds are particularly susceptible to hemangiosarcoma. Mast cell tumors are more common in Boston terriers and boxers, while large breeds like Great Danes and Irish setters can be more prone to bone cancer. As with humans, skin cancer is most often diagnosed in short-haired breeds with fair skin.
If your dog has been diagnosed with cancer, be prepared to bring some questions to your vet or oncologist. Your first question is about the available treatments, and which one the veterinary professional would recommend. Ask whether that treatment will cure or just delay the cancer or its spread. Ask about its possible side effects. Ask too about the cost of the treatment, even if you recoil from the idea of making a decision about your beloved dog’s life based on cost. But we all live in the real world, where money is a very real issue for most of us.
The last question to ask — and the one that often provokes the most guilt — is whether the best course of action would be no treatment at all. You need to take everything into consideration when deciding on whether treatment makes sense, or if the best course of action is simply making your dog’s last months or years the happiest and most comfortable they can be.