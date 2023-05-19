Cancer.

It’s the word that no pet owner ever wants to hear ... but sadly, it’s a word that I’ve just heard about my beloved 13-year-old dog Joey. It came as a complete shock: except for the persistent little cough he’s had for the last 18 months (a chest x-ray at the time showed absolutely nothing), he seemed fine. Until the cough got worse, and a new x-ray at the beginning of May showed a malignant mass on his lung.

Joan Merriam lives in northern California with her Golden Retriever Joey, her Maine Coon cat Indy, and the abiding spirit of her beloved Golden Retriever Casey in whose memory this column is named. You can reach Joan at joan@joanmerriam.com.