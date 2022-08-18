Joan Merriam: Summer health hazards

Welcome to the official “Dog Days” of summer. No, that’s not related to the old saying that it’s “so hot it’s not fit for a dog,” or even to an actual dog. In fact, the phrase was coined by ancient Romans, who noticed that during July and August, the sun is close to Sirius, the Dog Star. Because Sirius is so bright during this period, the Romans believed it actually emitted heat, which accounted for the month-long stretch of sizzling temperatures. Thus, Dog Days.

Now that we have that fun fact out of the way, let’s talk about what these days can mean for our own dogs in terms of their health.

THE HEAT ITSELF

The kind of heat that summer brings can be extremely dangerous for your dog. Foremost is heatstroke, which is life-threatening. Heatstroke is caused when a dog becomes so overheated it can’t dissipate the heat building up inside its body through panting or blood vessel dilation. The first signs of heatstroke are rapid breathing and heavy panting, elevated heart rate, drooling, bright red gums and tongue, and skin that’s hot to the touch. Your dog will also become agitated, and may be wobbly on its feet.

Next comes signs of shock: White or blue gums, extremely rapid heart rate, dilated pupils, and a drop in blood pressure, accompanied by irregular pulse, muscle tremors, and uncontrolled urination or defecation. This is followed by collapse, coma, and death.

If your dog is experiencing heatstroke, the first thing to do is get it to a cool area and either soak it with cool (not cold) water or place wet towels on its back and underbelly. If possible, use a fan to blow cool air on the dog. Most importantly, get the dog to your veterinarian immediately to avoid catastrophic consequences.

As summer heat climbs, dogs have to work harder to regulate their body temperature, putting them a higher risk of dehydration. This is especially true for older and younger dogs and those with pre-existing kidney issues. Signs of dehydration include lethargy, loss of appetite, dry mouth and sunken eyes, and loss of skin elasticity. (Test for dehydration by pinching the skin over the dog’s shoulder, then letting go. A dehydrated dog’s skin will remain arched rather than dropping back immediately.) Dehydration can be a very serious condition and requires urgent veterinary care.

I’ve mentioned this before, but it bears repeating: if the roadway is too hot for your bare feet, it’s too hot for your dog’s feet! Asphalt can be much hotter than the air temperature, and can burn your dog’s paws in as little as 60 seconds. If you must walk your dog in the heat of the day, outfit it with paw pads or dog booties.

Finally, be aware of chemicals, especially pesticides, that may be dangerous to your dog. Remember, too, that many fertilizers contain elements like bone meal or blood meal that your pup may find tasty, but if ingested can lead to stomach problems and even pancreatitis.

SUMMERTIME DISEASES

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease spread through the urine of infected animals; urine which often ends up in lakes, rivers, ponds, and even puddles. It’s more common in summer because that’s when dogs are playing in and lapping up that contaminated water.

“Lepto” is highly contagious, and can prove fatal. The symptoms include shivering, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain, and high fever. Unfortunately, many of these signs can also be caused by other illnesses, so it’s important to take your dog to a vet as soon as possible after you notice any of these indicators. Without medical intervention, leptospirosis can cause kidney and liver failure, lung and bleeding disorders, and can be fatal if it’s caused significant organ damage or severely affected the blood’s clotting ability.

You may think kennel cough, a highly contagious disease that causes upper respiratory tract infections, is only a problem for dogs in settings like shelters, but you’d be wrong. Now that many owners are heading back to their offices, they’re taking their dogs to doggie day care . . . or they’re travelling more and having to board their dogs . . . or they’re getting out and visiting places like dog parks. All of this involves interactions with other dogs, which is how kennel cough spreads. The most common symptom of kennel cough is a deep, dry cough with a “honking” sound. Other signs include sneezing, runny nose, eye discharge, lethargy, loss of appetite, and fever. If you suspect kennel cough, see your veterinarian immediately, and keep your dog away from other dogs.

Summer is also the prime season for fleas, mosquitoes, ticks, and otter biting and stinging insects. You and your dog are probably spending more time outdoors, which provides a perfect opportunity for disease-carrying pests like ticks, which can transmit Lyme disease, and mosquitoes, which can harbor the infectious stage of heartworm larvae.

As with so many things related to being a responsible pet parent, you need to protect your dog from these and other summertime health hazards. Remember: an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure!

Joan Merriam lives in Nevada City with her Golden Retriever Joey, her Maine Coon cat Indy, and the abiding spirit of her beloved Golden Retriever Casey, in whose memory this column is named. You can reach Joan at joan@joanmerriam.com . And if you’re looking for a Golden, be sure to check out Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue