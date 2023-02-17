PETSMerriam-GVU-021723

Most dogs can tolerate the cold until temperatures drop below 45 degrees. Once it dips below freezing, your dog will probably begin to feel uncomfortable unless he’s an arctic breed; even then, you need to limit his exposure to 10 or 15 minutes. Below 20 degrees, both you and your dog are especially susceptible to injury from the cold.

 Metro Newspaper Service

Just because Old Man Winter has arrived in earnest, that’s no excuse for you and your dog to glue yourselves to the couch in front of a crackling fire and spend the day gorging on bon-bons. It may be cold and rainy where you are . . . but what about driving a few miles up the road and enjoying a snow day with your pup?

Most dogs absolutely love the snow, and morph into crazy puppies when they encounter the white stuff. It may relate to the sensory qualities of snow, the same reason that toddlers and young children love to play in it.

Joan Merriam lives in northern California with her Golden Retriever Joey, her Maine Coon cat Indy, and the abiding spirit of her beloved Golden Retriever Casey in whose memory this column is named. You can reach Joan at joan@joanmerriam.com.