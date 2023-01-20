The new year has just begun . . . so what better time to make some new year resolutions that will help your dog (and you!) have a happier, healthier 2023?
Yes, new year resolutions are notoriously short-lived, mostly because they often require making major life transformations that involve long-term commitment, rather than something we can accomplish in a few weeks or months. There’s a huge difference between vowing to lose 100 pounds, and committing to lose 5 pounds in the next month. One feels overwhelming, the other seems doable.
So, let’s look at some of the attainable resolutions you can make on behalf of your dog this year.
Regular Veterinary Checkups
Taking your dog for routine veterinary visits isn’t a luxury: it’s a necessity. A veterinarian can catch small issues before they become big (and possibly expensive) ones, and provide guidance on plans to address whatever the problem or condition is. Your vet is also the best place to go for objective, factual advice on everything from how to brush your dog’s teeth to treatments that can improve her quality of life.
Part of regular veterinary care also involves keeping your dog up-to-date on vaccinations, and learning which vaccines are essential and which ones aren’t. (For instance, Lyme Disease is endemic in our area, so your vet will likely recommend the Lyme vaccine.) How often to take your dog to the vet depends partly on his age: puppies should have monthly wellness exams until they’re about 16 weeks old, whereas healthy older dogs are usually fine with annual exams. Once your dog reaches the senior stage — between 7 and 10 years old — you should schedule twice yearly visits, since older dogs tend to develop more health issues than do younger dogs, and they can be more serious.
I’m not taking about starving your dog, but keeping her on the lean side will help avoid a host of obesity-related health issues like diabetes, heart failure, kidney disease, arthritis and cancer. Unfortunately, like we humans, there’s an obesity epidemic among dogs: recent studies show that 56 percent of dogs in the U.S. are overweight or obese. Research also shows that being just 10 percent overweight decreases a dog’s lifespan by one-third.
A good rule of thumb is that if you can’t feel your dog’s ribs by gently running your hands along either side of the rib cage, he’s overweight. Alternatively, stand above your dog and look for an hourglass indentation in front of the hips.
Some tips for getting your dog back in shape are offering carrots or pieces of apple as treats . . . mixing green beans into your dog’s food to add bulk . . . and simply making sure you’re not feeding your dog too much. (Hint: don’t go by the feeding recommendations on your bag of kibble, which are usually significantly higher than what you should be feeding.)
Just as important to your dog’s health is choosing the highest-quality food you can afford. Gone are the days when we only had one or two choices of dog food: today, the choices are dizzying, not to mention confusing. Here are some general tips when choosing dog food: First, read the label. Real meat or poultry should be at the top of the ingredient list. Second, the guaranteed analysis should show protein levels near 30 percent, and fat content at 18 percent or more. Third, look for ingredients like omega fatty acids and vitamin E. Avoid dog foods with artificial coloring, or that simply list “meat” as an ingredient. Finally, consult reputable sources such as Dog Food Advisor that provide unbiased, independent ratings of foods.
A dog’s body — like ours — is meant to move, not lay on the couch hour after hour. Whether you’re a marathoner or a walker, a back-country hiker or a city-street stroller, it’s critical that you provide your dog with activity. This helps not only with keeping him at an optimum weight, but also helps keep his joints strong and limber, and muscles from deteriorating. Even if your pup is a senior citizen, moderate exercise will help him fight age-related problems like degenerative joint disease.
Remember too that play is a part of exercise: toss a ball or frisbee, create fun “find-it” games, play fetch or tug-of-war . . . the possibilities are endless. Games and play will not only keep your dog’s body moving, but will also keep her mind active.
Joan Merriam lives in Nevada County with her Golden Retriever Joey, her Maine Coon cat Indy, and the abiding spirit of her beloved Golden Retriever Casey in whose memory this column is named. You can reach Joan at joan@joanmerriam.com. And if you’re looking for a Golden, be sure to check out Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue .