The new year has just begun . . . so what better time to make some new year resolutions that will help your dog (and you!) have a happier, healthier 2023?

Yes, new year resolutions are notoriously short-lived, mostly because they often require making major life transformations that involve long-term commitment, rather than something we can accomplish in a few weeks or months. There’s a huge difference between vowing to lose 100 pounds, and committing to lose 5 pounds in the next month. One feels overwhelming, the other seems doable.

Joan Merriam lives in Nevada County with her Golden Retriever Joey, her Maine Coon cat Indy, and the abiding spirit of her beloved Golden Retriever Casey in whose memory this column is named. You can reach Joan at joan@joanmerriam.com. And if you’re looking for a Golden, be sure to check out Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue .